This Is The First Marvel Movie Ever Selected for Preservation by the Library of Congress

The National Film Registry just got a little rock and roll. Each year, the Librarian of Congress picks movies that are, at least, ten years old, and are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant, to share in the registry, and it includes movies like Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and The Dark Knight and more titles that you’d probably find on a list of movies you must watch in your lifetime. And we’ve gotten quite a few “hits” throughout the last few years, and this year, we have some exciting additions!

Some are classics that are staples of what growing up a ’90s kid meant, as well as the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make the cut. “Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, according to Variety. “We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

And what Marvel movie made the cut finally? No, not the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. And no, not The Incredible Hulk. It is the tried, the true, the classic: Iron Man! The 2008 film joins the ranks alongside titles like The Little Mermaid and When Harry Met Sally this year, and god, I hope this means that Joe Biden watches Tony Stark building his suit in a cave.

The power of Iron Man

This is probably the movie to include if you’re bringing in the MCU because it is what started it all for so many of us. Seeing Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man for the first time is emotional. I grew up loving Downey and his work, and I remember the time in the early ’00s when he wasn’t in movies and people were too afraid to include him in something because he was seen as a liability. I remember when no one wanted to believe in him again, and it was things like Iron Man that really made him back into the star that I knew him to be.

This movie still holds a special place in my heart, and I know I’m not alone. Many Marvel fans still rank this first movie high on their list of favorites despite the long list of Marvel titles we now have, and for good reason. It’s really good. So yes, I do hope that Congress watches Iron Man and thinks about their own connection to arms dealers and learns a lot from Tony Stark, but also, I like that now Iron Man has made history for the MCU as the first movie included on the list.

It’s what Tony and his legacy deserves, and I can’t wait to see Congress’ hot takes on the MCU. Actually, no, that sounds horrible.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

