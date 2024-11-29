‘This is only what can be said publicly’: Elon Musk’s ex reveals the exact moment he turned into an ‘unrecognizable’ being

Elon Musk has had many faces. Tech guru, business savant, social media mogul, and, more recently, one of the faces of the right-wing MAGA movement. Now, his former partner, Grimes, born Claire Boucher, can no longer recognize the man she once loved.

The singer opened up on the difficult year she has endured on the social media platform X, owned by her former husband. In a post, she claims that the custody battle she has undergone with Musk has kept her from seeing their three children, four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, two-year-old son Techno Mechanicus, and their three-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, for five months. Grimes talked about the recent legal battle, saying she “spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids.”

My new shit is so elevated beyond that – after everything I've been thru – I am keeping the best of book 1 for the new stuff but I've never been better in my life than right now, and I spent a lot of my time off with babies getting in my ten thousand hours of creative writing and… — ?????? ⏳ (@Grimezsz) November 20, 2024

While Grime’s social media posts have been used to brand her an unfit mother, Musk’s have helped him and Trump secure their positions as the most powerful people in the world. In the last election, Musk became a staunch supporter of Trump. He leveraged his huge following on X, the platform he owns, to promote Trump, who has now offered him a key role in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). A scathing example of how social media has been used to empower white men while conversely weaponized against women and POC.

In the post, Grimes briefly touched upon her relationship with Musk. She wrote that she was “fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience).” Grimes adds that “all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.” She then hints that this is just the surface level of what has been going on, adding “And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

Back in July, Grimes’s mother, Sandy Garossino, a columnist at Canada’s National Observer, accused Musk of “withholding” their children from Grimes. She wrote a thread of posts on X which acted as a letter, which accused him of keeping his children from attending their ailing great grandmother.

“I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” she wrote. “As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.” She continued, “I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire.”

Garossino went on to express concern for the children after Musk appeared on television on a trip to DC and later in Paris at the Olympics. She wondered where the children were while he was on these trips, especially as they were expected in Canada. Musk is currently father to 12 children: three with Grimes, six with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, their first child, a son named Nevada, passed away as an infant, and three with tech executive Shivon Zilis.

According to Business Insider, Grimes and Musk’s legal battles concluded last week. What the outcome was, though, we have yet to discover. What Grimes went through is a mother’s nightmare, with the artists stating that the process nearly bankrupted her. This is all too common in a situation where a man has financial domination over his partner. In this instance, Musk could afford the very best lawyers to take his case on, trapping Grimes, the mother of his children, in a corner. We can only hope that the outcome is one that’s truly best for their children.

