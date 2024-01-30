This Is Exactly What We Needed To Hear About ‘My Adventures With Superman’ Season 2

The fans are parched. Their throats are dry. Their lips are chapped. The room is spinning. They aren’t gonna last much longer. That’s right: Fans are thirsty for more My Adventures With Superman, the animated series that has proved to be more dehydrating than the Sahara, and we have good news.

It’s easy to see why people are so enthralled. Have you ever seen anything more lovable than tomboy Lois Lane? Anything more crushable than himbo magical-girl cinnamon roll Clark Kent? I didn’t think so. I don’t have children, but I would throw my newborn out of the hospital window just to have a chance to hold these two heroes in my arms. That’s the sort of sociopathic, all-consuming love I feel for this series … and woe to the people who would deprive me of my love.

Is season 2 coming? Or will I die of thirst first?

According to the voice of Superman—cutie pie Jack Quaid—I may still be able to cling to life. The actor celebrated the success of My Adventures With Superman in a recent Instagram post. He explained that the Writer’s Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes momentarily brought the series to halt, but that season 2 is “already in the can.” You hear that? That means that it’s not only coming, but it’s COMING SOON.

I don’t know how they could possibly top My Adventures With Superman‘s first season, which saw Clark and Lois admitting their feelings for one another and facing off against an end of the world-level threat. But like the mild mannered Clark Kent himself, this series is full of surprises.

