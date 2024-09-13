‘This is appalling’: Marjorie Taylor Green throws stones at Laura Loomer from glass racist house

There are a lot of questions I have about Laura Loomer—yes, the girl who got so mad she was banned from Twitter that she handcuffed herself to the door. Now that she’s back, she’s up to her racist antics. But with a twist.

Recommended Videos

Loomer, who has been supported by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the past, suddenly found herself with an enemy in the representative. MTG went to X to call out Loomer for a racist tweet about Vice President Kamala Harris. Yes, you read that correctly. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE called someone else—a fellow conservative—racist. Trust me, I am just as shocked as you are.

The tweet in question from Loomer was ruled a violation of X’s guidelines, but you can still read it on her page. Loomer wrote, “If Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.”

Yes, that is extremely racist and vile. It is also not surprising that some MAGA head would say that. So it was shocking to see MTG claim that it doesn’t represent who MAGA is. (It really does). “This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” Greene wrote. She went on to tell Loomer she should take it down.

This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.



This does not represent President Trump.



This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

The replies to Greene’s tweet are a mixed bag. People are shocked that someone like MTG would actually call out a friend for being racist and others were trying to explain at her what Loomer was trying to do. Loomer was simply trying to be racist, so nice try.

Loomer and Greene were friends

I don’t know when the rift between the two began, but Greene made it clear that she does understand Loomer’s takes because they’ve known each other since 2018. She followed up her tweet with an explanation of their relationship.

“Little bit of a history lesson for a few of you. Laura and I used to be friends going back to 2018. I used to defend her and support her like in this post here. I endorsed her first run for congress, donated to her, and fundraised for her and then she lost,” Greene wrote. “Then when she ran again against Daniel Webster, I told her to run in another district, so she could win, but she refused. When I didn’t endorse her, she turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me.”

Greene was clearly happy to call out Loomer because of the lies that Loomer stated about her. She claims that Loomer lied about her ,but that her main concern was how this tweet made the former president Donald Trump look. “But when it comes to post that are flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, she needs to be responsible and delete them.”

Little bit of a history lesson for a few of you.

Laura and I used to be friends going back to 2018. I used to defend her and support her like in this post here.

I endorsed her first run for congress, donated to her, and fundraised for her and then she lost.

Then when she ran… pic.twitter.com/VLuAqVSlP1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) September 12, 2024

Girl, this does represent Trump. Be real for a second.

I think it is funny that these MAGA fans are now hard pivoting into “Trump isn’t racist” territory. What happened to you guys being proud he was being racist? What do you have to say about his current racist attacks on Haitian immigrants? Oh no that’s fine? Got it.

MAGA wants you to believe that the left is pushing some narrative about racism. It isn’t a narrative. We’re commenting on what Donald Trump is saying. That’s all! He is being racist, sexist, homophobic, and disgusting. We’re not putting words in his mouth. He does that to other people.

This entire situation is made even funnier by the fact that literally the NEXT DAY, Greene was being racist on her own account.

Trump was right again!!



Illegal alien crime is one of the worst crime increases.



In my hometown this week, an illegal alien driving drunk at speeds of 100 mph killed 2 people and severely injured a baby in a horrific crash.



It should have NEVER happened!!! pic.twitter.com/tI8ivAmi2N — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) September 13, 2024

So while Greene probably thought she got some brownie points for telling Loomer to stop making Trump look racist, all she did was make herself into more of a joke. Trump is racist. So is Loomer. And so is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy