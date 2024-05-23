DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Jon Lovett, Co-founder, Crooked Media speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023 in Dana Point, California.
This Hilarious Podcast Host Joins the Cast of 'Survivor' Season 47

Chelsea Steiner
Published: May 23, 2024 12:51 pm

Former Obama speechwriter and Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett has joined the cast of Survivor. Lovett appeared in the teaser trailer for the reality show juggernaut’s 47th season, which will see a fresh cast of competitors duking it out in Fiji for the grand prize.

The host of Lovett or Leave It, says, “I have no outdoor skills. What am I doing here? I went camping as a cub scout, I threw up and went home.”

Lovett has the support of his Crooked Media co-founder Jon Favreau, who tweeted in support of Lovett’s new gig:

Lovett’s casting is an exciting development for Survivor fans and Crooked Media fans alike. Throughout his podcast career, Lovett has earned fans for his quick wit, his intelligence, and his vulnerability. The excitement around Lovett’s casting feels akin to a close friend getting cast in the show. Will Jon Lovett showcase some surprising outdoorsy skills, or will he spend his time searching the jungle for a cold Diet Coke?

His casting reminded us of another super-fan celebrity casting on Survivor. The White Lotus creator Mike White joined 2018’s Survivor: David vs. Goliath. White played a strong game, starting off low-key before making a series of decisive moves at the tribal council. He ultimately finished as the runner-up. White later cast several Survivor co-stars in cameos in the award-winning HBO series.

In an interview with NPR, White said “Survivor is not that dissimilar to [The White Lotus], which is a lot of times just people kind of kvetching about who’s tending the fire or they’re hangry because they haven’t had anything to eat.”

Season 47 is currently filming in Fiji, and will air sometime in the fall.

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.