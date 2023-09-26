This Genius Recreated the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer With LEGOs

Loki season 2 is coming out next week, and what better way to celebrate than with LEGOs?

Teen LEGO animator Gardy, a.k.a. The Garden of Bricks, has created a shot-for-shot remake of the second Loki season 2 trailer with LEGO bricks. In the trailer—both live action and LEGO—Loki gets pulled through time, meets the antagonist Victor Timely, and tries to save the multiverse from a cataclysmic multiversal war.

All the details in the LEGO recreation are faithful to the original trailer. Gardy captures each character’s facial expressions and body language, and recreates visual effects like Loki’s time slipping and the shadowy horns he grows when capturing actor Brad Wolfe. All the trailer’s settings are present, too, including the Time Variance Authority, the theater where Wolfe attends the premiere of his movie Zaniac, and the 1893 World’s Fair.

Gardy spent several weeks working on the trailer, posting updates on X (formerly Twitter).

Still working on the Loki season 2 trailer recreation but I should be done soon! #loki #LokiSeason2 #Marvel pic.twitter.com/Q6lpiyRIHq — The Garden of Bricks (@gardybricks) September 9, 2023

If you can’t get enough of the first LEGO Loki trailer, Gardy has also announced that a recreation of the other trailer is coming soon.

The #LokiSeason2 trailer recreation is almost done! Before posting the big video I might recreate the smaller teaser Marvel posted tho. Both videos will still come out before season 2 drops :DD #loki #marvel pic.twitter.com/CJi2yyLmHT — The Garden of Bricks (@gardybricks) September 18, 2023

Gardy’s work even got attention from Loki season 2 head writer Eric Martin, who complimented the work in progress and then reposted the final product.

LEGO superhero animation is all the rage

Gardy isn’t the only teenage LEGO enthusiast to animate a beloved Marvel character. Last summer, 14-year-old Preston Mutanga used LEGOs to animate one of the scenes in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

looks like I can officially confirm it now-



yes, I animated a part for #AcrossTheSpiderVerse! it was honestly such an amazing journey and working with @philiplord, @chrizmillr, @CSteinberg9, and the rest of the spider-verse team was a dream come true. you guys absolutely ROCK pic.twitter.com/QnSZrcOf99 — LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) June 7, 2023

“looks like I can officially confirm it now- yes, I animated a part for #AcrossTheSpiderVerse! it was honestly such an amazing journey and working with @philiplord, @chrizmillr, @CSteinberg9, and the rest of the spider-verse team was a dream come true. you guys absolutely ROCK,” Mutanga tweeted after Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: The Garden of Bricks)

