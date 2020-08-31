comScore

Twitter Users Are Done With Emails That Hope They “Find You Well” In 2020. Let the Mocking Begin.

By Rachel LeishmanAug 31st, 2020, 5:21 pm

You’ve probably received an email in recent months that says something along the lines of “I hope this email finds you well,” and while that may make sense in normal times, here’s the thing: None of us are really doing “well.” It is, at its core, about starting off an email and recognizing that the world right now feels in too much of a spiral to really focus on random little things that come with everyday life.

Right now, by saying that they hope this email finds us “well,” they’re both recognizing that it will, most definitely, not find us well, and that this email is probably not something we really need to focus our energy on. It’s a wild balance and one that has finally, I think, broken Twitter.

A new meme has formed, basically showing how this email really finds us. Most people were mad, others were a mess, and everyone was just … well, not doing well.

So … I have to ask, did this email find you well? Or are you like the rest of us and just screaming into the void of life now?

