Twitter Users Are Done With Emails That Hope They “Find You Well” In 2020. Let the Mocking Begin.

You’ve probably received an email in recent months that says something along the lines of “I hope this email finds you well,” and while that may make sense in normal times, here’s the thing: None of us are really doing “well.” It is, at its core, about starting off an email and recognizing that the world right now feels in too much of a spiral to really focus on random little things that come with everyday life.

Right now, by saying that they hope this email finds us “well,” they’re both recognizing that it will, most definitely, not find us well, and that this email is probably not something we really need to focus our energy on. It’s a wild balance and one that has finally, I think, broken Twitter.

A new meme has formed, basically showing how this email really finds us. Most people were mad, others were a mess, and everyone was just … well, not doing well.

“I hope this email finds you well!” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/rP1YfHiizP — IGN (@IGN) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well!”

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/yndOHgRKmL — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 28, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/OyhXvhGtnl — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) August 29, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well!” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/sXefCU8YBL — mad men pics (@madmenpics) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well!”

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/5ZcxZYn1F6 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 28, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/uY3YyQXlfR — Tommy Tighe (@theghissilent) August 30, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well” How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/ejj2fwjpbw — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” how this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/6I1erABEgj — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 29, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/7zQw4ApGAH — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well” How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/1e9raGOZhT — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) August 31, 2020

“i hope this email finds you well” how the email finds me pic.twitter.com/o5H70i3we4 — zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/2B93WLXesT — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) August 31, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/xxdEL2wNea — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) August 31, 2020

So … I have to ask, did this email find you well? Or are you like the rest of us and just screaming into the void of life now?

