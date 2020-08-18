Things We Say Today: Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park to Co-Star in Heist Film. YES PLEASE.

Sometimes we read casting and film announcements and sigh in despair that another bunch of mediocre white guys are getting another boring movie. But not today. Today we get to celebrate because there’s going to be some serious Asian excellence on our screens soon thanks to the news that Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are teaming up for an unnamed Asian-led heist film!

Say it with me: YEEESSSSSSS!

The film comes from an original story developed by Park and Kim, who are good friends in real life even though they played rivals in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe. The screenplay will come from Young Il Kim, of Showtime’s Billions and will reportedly focus on a group of high school friends that come together to plan a heist. And will have a lighter tone.

“I think it has nods to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty as well as Better Luck Tomorrow,” Kim told Deadline along with the announcement. “It’s a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy.” Kim added: “We love heist movies. We want to be inclusive and we feel like there’s a story here to be told. It’s super exciting… Randall and I have wanted to do something together for a while. This is just a great reason to bring together talented actors who have been friends for a really long time and really have fun on a project that, with any luck, will be able to make an impact.”

Everything about this sounds amazing and we cannot wait for this caper.

(Via: Deadline, Images: Left: Mat Hayward/Getty, Right: Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Here are a few other things we saw today.

What have you seen today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com