"Yikes! Unfollowing Him Now" Is the Latest Meme to Take Over
Things We Saw Today: "Yikes! Unfollowing Him Now" Is the Latest Meme to Take Over

By Rachel Leishman Sep 9th, 2021, 5:29 pm
 

Michael Fassbender and Imogen Poots in Jane Eyre, with the text "yikes, unfollowing him now! i'm a big fan of his looks but had no idea the wife he said was dead is actually locked away in the attic."

A good meme is a good meme is a good meme, and this one is … well, pretty good. You ever notice how people will get called out for following problematic people and say pretty much the same thing every time? Well, that has become a meme. As Know Your Meme points out, this trend has happened before, but now, everyone is just making fun of the lingo around “unfollowing him now” by relating it to pop culture.

From my own Jane Eyre-inspired tweet to jokes about Morrissey and beyond, this is a meme that will honestly just keep on giving to us all.

May you go on and unfollow in peace!

