Things We Saw Today: ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is Confirmed

Per Variety, Warner Brothers has announced today that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will be returning for a third installment in the Wonder Woman franchise.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” – Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

Nothing else is known about third film, and while the sequel (released yesterday both theatrically and on streaming) has had a “robust” (for 2020) opening weekend, the reviews have been decidedly mixed and the debate over the film is the latest thing to make twitter-dot-com an agonizing nightmare land. The discourse, it is unpleasant!

In other news:

Anthony Quinn Warner has been named a “person of interest” in the Nashville Christmas Day Bombing – Yahoo News

Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s sexist double standard on sex scenes – Variety

“Zombie” gas is a thing?? – SyFy Wire

Happy almost 2021 y’all!

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com