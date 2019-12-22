Things We Saw Today: With Eddie Murphy and Lizzo Saturday Night Live Was Good as Hell!

Maybe we should call this things we say last night? Saturday Night Live is hit and miss nowadays but man was last night a legit hit thanks entirely to the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy as a host. Murphy hasn’t gone live from New York for over thirty years, but it was worst the wait to see the return of some classic characters and bits: Gumby, Mister Robinson and more.

We also got some great new bits and I lost it at this combo of The Holiday Bake-Off with Nailed It. Bonus for Eddie for the censored profanity at the end which has Eddie breaking.

The democratic debate scetch was pretty great too but the retro bit we loved the most was the return of Alfalfa on the Masked Singer. It was more than otay.

But that wasn’t the only great musical performance. We would 100% happily die for Lizzo at this point and she proved on SNL exactly why with this happy as hell holiday treat.

That’s it for SNL for the season but they’ll be back with punk-ass bitch Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver and Halsey. And if you want more new Eddie Murphy: Dolomite is My Name is available on Netflix!

(Image: Will Heath/NBC)

Here are a few other fun things we saw today:

That’s all we saw today, Suvians! We’re wishing you a happy first night of Hannukah if you celebrate and a great sunday if you don’t!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com