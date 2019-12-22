Things We Saw Today: With Eddie Murphy and Lizzo Saturday Night Live Was Good as Hell!
Otay!
Maybe we should call this things we say last night? Saturday Night Live is hit and miss nowadays but man was last night a legit hit thanks entirely to the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy as a host. Murphy hasn’t gone live from New York for over thirty years, but it was worst the wait to see the return of some classic characters and bits: Gumby, Mister Robinson and more.
We also got some great new bits and I lost it at this combo of The Holiday Bake-Off with Nailed It. Bonus for Eddie for the censored profanity at the end which has Eddie breaking.
The democratic debate scetch was pretty great too but the retro bit we loved the most was the return of Alfalfa on the Masked Singer. It was more than otay.
But that wasn’t the only great musical performance. We would 100% happily die for Lizzo at this point and she proved on SNL exactly why with this happy as hell holiday treat.
That’s it for SNL for the season but they’ll be back with punk-ass bitch Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver and Halsey. And if you want more new Eddie Murphy: Dolomite is My Name is available on Netflix!
(Image: Will Heath/NBC)
Here are a few other fun things we saw today:
- A Star Trek: Picard prequel novel is coming in February. (Via Comibook.com)
- Speaking of Picard, here’s your first look at Hugh in the new series. (via TV Line)
- Preproduction on Loki had begun!! Yes!!!
View this post on Instagram
Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year. @herronthatkate @kevinrwright #Loki
- Natalie Dormer. Yes. (via EW)
- I don’t remember this scene from Star Wars?
Baby crocodiles sound like they’re shooting laser guns and it’s best thing ever pic.twitter.com/MD6oflGWXI
— evil (@evilbart24) December 21, 2019
- Steven Universe season six news! (via Den of Geek)
- Astronauts controlling robots with a smart glove? So cool. (via SyfyWire)
- I hope one day to be as excited about anything as this kid.
I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢 pic.twitter.com/44cJytI83m
— LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) December 20, 2019
That’s all we saw today, Suvians! We’re wishing you a happy first night of Hannukah if you celebrate and a great sunday if you don’t!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com