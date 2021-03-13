Tiffany Haddish is set to produce and star in a feature film adaptation of the Dark Horse comic Mystery Girl. The upcoming Netflix film will be directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, The Babysitter), and will center on Trine (Haddish), a street psychic/detective who has no memory of who she is or where she’s from. Trine is guided by an omniscient voice, which allows her read a person’s history and secrets upon meeting them. Trine teams up with and LAPD officer to solve a crime after they’re both framed for murder.

Mystery Girl was created in 2015 by Paul Tobin (Bandette) and Alberto Alburquerque (Letter 44). Both creators tweeted their excitement for the upcoming film.

Oh hey! Looks like the news is out! We're bringing Mystery Girl to life! https://t.co/77yJoRHx2F — Paul Tobin (@PaulTobin) March 12, 2021

Finally can say this is happening. Congrats to my partner in crime ⁦@PaulTobin⁩ and to ⁦@DarkHorseComics⁩ too, of course! https://t.co/O1cAweKhCj — AlbertoAlburquerque (@ajalburquerque) March 12, 2021

Tiffany Haddish starring in a comic book movie? Yes please! All other details about the project are being kept under wraps, but we’re excited to see where this goes.

(via Deadline, image: Getty Images/Getty Images for Verizon)

