Since the end of season one of LoveCraft Country, we’ve been looking for our next horror series obsession. And if the trailers are anything to go by, it looks like Them fits the bill. Them, executive produced by Lena Waithe and Little Marvin, is a new horror anthology series on Amazon Prime that explores terror in America. The first season, “Covenant”, follows a Black family in the 1950s who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family soon encounters the sinister white residents, while also contending with a supernatural horror.

The series stars Deborah Ayorinde (Luke Cage), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us), Melody Hurd (Trick), and Ashley Thomas (Top Boy) as the Emory family. Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Alison Pill (Devs) join the cast as well.

One teaser sees Lucky Emory (Ayorinde) and daughter Gracie (Hurd) are in their dark basement, where Gracie claims to see someone hiding. Children seeing imaginary people? Never a good sign.

Another teaser shows Wright Joseph finding white paint in the basement of her family’s home, intercut with disturbing images from the series.

The teasers are moody and atmospheric, with shades of Us and The Twilight Zone. We’re excited to see where this series goes.

Waithe said of the series, “It’s always just about what interests us. I think that is a form of freedom. Some people may say, ‘Just tell Black stories. Just tell Black, queer stuff.’ Well, I’m going to do that because I don’t know how not to. But I can also do other things, and I think that will be my next mission is to hope that people can watch me grow and do things that may be unexpected. But that’s the job of the artist, is to evolve, is to shift, is to grow. That’s what I want to continue to do. If I’m doing something that looks like something I did already, that’s a problem. I want to aspire to be is always shifting and evolving, and not always being able to recognize myself.”

Them premieres on Amazon Prime on April 9.

(image: Amazon Prime)

Hope you’re enjoying this especially geeky weekend, Mary Suevians!

