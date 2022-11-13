Things We Saw Today: The Return of Doctor Manhattan??

Big news for DC fans today when the comics behemoth teased the return of the next Doctor Manhattan, aka “The Watchman. DC’s The New Golden Age #1 sets up Clark Dreiberg’s return, the character who became the successor to the original Doctor Manhattan the Doomsday Clock limited series. Fans might recall that Manhattan raised Dreiberg, the biological son of Mime and Marionette, named his Clark (after Clark Kent) and transferred the last of his powers to him before fading away. What will his return mean for the DC comic universe, and more importantly, will any of Alan Moore’s creations ever know any peace? – CBR

Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump got married over the weekend and the wedding reception is predictably… creepy. But then again, I imagine all weddings of the extremely wealthy have a big Eyes Wide Shut vibe to them.

hey so while y’all are here can someone take a look at this insta story from tiffany trump’s wedding and tell me what the fuck is going on? thanks pic.twitter.com/gl6tRUMXPU — regretfully, alise (@AliseNavidad) November 13, 2022

The United Nations took an important and long-awaited step today when they announced that they would finally convene an emergency session of the Human Rights Council to look into the suppression of civil liberties and human rights abuses occurring in Iran. Activists are also calling for the expulsion of the Islamic Republic from the UN’s women’s right council and the creation of of an international Commission of Inquiry.

BREAKING: For the first time in history the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on #Iran. We are demanding the creation of an international Commission of Inquiry, and a formal call to expel the Islamic Republic from the UN’s top women’s rights body. pic.twitter.com/ZCaybhEl5z — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 13, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta gave an interview where he praised Coogler’s decision to give Namor a detailed Mayan and Mesoamerican background for the film. He also called out colorism in the Latin American community and media, specifically the whiteness of Mexican television programs.

I adore how vocal Tenoch Huerta is about the colorism in Latin America.



I lost it when he said when you watch Mexico on TV it looks like a "Scandinavian Country" LMFAOOOO



Drag them, Aqua Papi! #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/pBdklJXEii — minhteafresh® (@minhteaspice) November 13, 2022

And finally, chaos agent and actress Julia Fox took to her TikTok again, this time to spit some fire truths about aging. She declared that aging is in! “Dirty girl” is in! Wearing whatever clothes you want and letting your belly hang out (preach) is in! She even went in on anti-aging serums being bullshit! They are! So thank you Julia, you used your force for good this time.

julia fox speaks on aging pic.twitter.com/WVvg0RESUf — julia fox fan updates (@juliafoxsource) November 13, 2022

Happy Sunday everyone!

