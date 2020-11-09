Things We Saw Today: The Happiest Season Trailer is Here!!!

Christmas time is here! Well, Christmas movie time is at least. While we can’t get to theaters any time soon, we can enjoy a huge new crop of Holiday movies at home and enjoy not just the fantasy of small-town Christmases and picturesque winter scenes, but the dreams of gathering in groups of more than six people and going places without worrying about, well, everything.

And so the trailer for the new very gay rom-com Happiest Season has us incredibly excited! Because holidays but also holi-GAYS!

Let’s break down all the things to love here? Dan Levy as a gay best friend and a fake boyfriend? My heart is already exploding with rainbows. Secret girlfriend at home with the parents? Why hasn’t this been a plot before outside some of my favorite fanfics? (Yes, I know why.) It’s comedy gold! the idea that Kristen Stewart is anything but queer? Hysterical. And oh my god this cast! Victor Garber! Mary Steenburgen! Allison Brie! And is that Aubrey Plaza a possible ex-girlfriend? Love it.

This is one of those movies we’ve all been excited for since the first moment it was announced, and it’s so exciting that we’ll be getting it right in our homes just in time for the holidays on November 25th. (That’s the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for those of you who were wondering.)

