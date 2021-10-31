Things We Saw Today: The Final Trailer for ‘Arcane’ Is Here

Netflix just dropped the last trailer for their upcoming animated series Arcane, based on Riot Games’ wildly popular League of Legends gaming franchise. The trailer, which premiered at the 2021 Worlds Semi-Finals today, offers the most in depth look at the series yet.

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, Arcane follows the origins of iconic League champions sisters Jinx and Vi (voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld) as they seek to reunite. Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that brings on violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.

“When we set out to produce Arcane, we knew that we had something really special with the story of Jinx and Vi,” said Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane. “We wanted to explore the idea of what you would do for your family, what values you’d compromise, and the conflict you’d endure. The story, combined with the hand-painted art style and nuanced character animation we created in partnership with Fortiche, will bring players a rich glimpse into the world of League of Legends.”

The three-part series will drop its first three episodes on November 6th, followed by subsequent premieres on November 13th and 20th. Netflix also premiered some new artwork for the series:

Congrats to Kal Penn on coming out and announcing his engagement to his partner of 11 years. (via Deadline)

Roblox has been down for 24 hours, in case you were wondering why all your gamer friends are screaming. (via Variety)

Check out this new essay from the husbands of every haunted house movie. (via McSweeney’s)

parents please check inside your kids’ boxes that contain pain, just found caramel and nougat in ours pic.twitter.com/lAn7cHxmfy — collin but spooky (@collinsapera) October 30, 2021 Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff discuss their powers in Eternals. (via Collider)

Here’s a spoiler zone for all your Doctor Who premiere feels. (via io9)

Here’s a list of the 31 best modern horror movies in case you’re looking for something to watch. (via IGN) 🚀SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY! #futurama #HappyHalloween2021 pic.twitter.com/osokgZcqxh — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween, Mary Spookiens!

