Things We Saw Today: The Cats Sematary Trailer Is a Perfect Horrifying Mash-Up

Sometimes dead is better, and sometimes CGI cats are scarier than a Stephen King adaptation. That’s the gist behind Nerdist’s latest remix, Cats Sematary. The hilarious video mashes up footage and audio from the trailer for the 2019 Pet Sematary and footage from the upcoming movie Cats.

Check out the video below.

Imagine if you used ancient magic to bring your cat back to life, but suddenly it looked like one of the cats from Cats. That’s the stuff of nightmares right there, and it’s what haunts the Creed family in this mash-up. There’s some excellent editing work here too, showing the Creeds’ terror at seeing cats with people faces walking around their home. Which is, understandably, only slightly less scary than what actually happens to the family.

For fans of Stephen King and for those of who do love to meme the Cats trailer, this is an absolutely hilarious treat, and yet another in a long string of great memes about Cats, which looks scarier than anything else in theaters this year.

(image: Universal)

