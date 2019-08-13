comScore
Things We Saw Today: The Cats Sematary Trailer Is a Perfect Horrifying Mash-Up

Stephen King couldn't dream up something this scary.

by | 5:45 pm, August 13th, 2019

Cats the Movie Musical

Sometimes dead is better, and sometimes CGI cats are scarier than a Stephen King adaptation. That’s the gist behind Nerdist’s latest remix, Cats Sematary. The hilarious video mashes up footage and audio from the trailer for the 2019 Pet Sematary and footage from the upcoming movie Cats.

Check out the video below.

Imagine if you used ancient magic to bring your cat back to life, but suddenly it looked like one of the cats from Cats. That’s the stuff of nightmares right there, and it’s what haunts the Creed family in this mash-up. There’s some excellent editing work here too, showing the Creeds’ terror at seeing cats with people faces walking around their home. Which is, understandably, only slightly less scary than what actually happens to the family.

For fans of Stephen King and for those of who do love to meme the Cats trailer, this is an absolutely hilarious treat, and yet another in a long string of great memes about Cats, which looks scarier than anything else in theaters this year.

(image: Universal)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today!

  • Katy Perry has been accused of sexual misconduct by a co-star on her “Teenage Dream” video. (via Yahoo)
  • Fans are trying to save The OA with a new hashtag. (via Forbes)
  • Geena Davis shares her #MeToo moment. (via Huffington Post)
  • Check out today’s Google drawing. (via Twitter)

  • A Central Park statue is being re-designed to include Sojourner Truth. (via Gothamist)
  •  Disney is reportedly not impressed with The New Mutants. (via Uproxx)
  • Kingdom Hearts fails most of its women. (via Polygon)
  • Read an important Twitter thread on how propaganda can radicalize young white men to white supremacy. (via Twitter)

What did you see today, Suevians?

