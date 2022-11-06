Things We Saw Today: Oops! Twitter Lays Off Employees Then Begs Them to Come Back

Things have continued to be Musked all the way up on Twitter this weekend. New CEO Elon Musk had the tech giant lay off thousands of employees on Friday via email, and it turns out…. many of the employees were let go on accident. It was revealed on Twitter itself (via multiple sources and confirmed by Bloomberg) that Twitter was now reaching out to those employees and begging them to come back. Per a Twitter Slack Channel: “sorry to @- everybody on the weekend but I wanted to pass along that we have the opportunity to ask folks that were left off if they will come back. I need to put together names and rationales by 4PM PST Sunday.” – Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Cecily Strong returned to SNL as “Tammy the Trucker” to deliver an important message about gas prices and definitely not abortion rights!

Tammy the Trucker promises she’s here to talk about gas prices and definitely not abortion pic.twitter.com/JvvrNBudNJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

And Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine continued to prove he is still the coolest, when he appeared at the “Stripper Strike” taking place in North Hollywood, California to sing songs and pass out food and water. The dancers have been on strike for several months, wanting a union and to protest the unsafe and often illegal working conditions they experience. More via The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Bryan, the engineer turned influencer who became famous for being a straight man who enjoyed wearing skirts and high heels has put himself in hot water (ie, put his whole dang foot in his mouth) when he gave an interview complaining about being mistaken for gay, dismissed being an ally to the “LGB” community, and said in fact that queer people make it harder on themselves for “looking too flamboyant.” Basically, making himself look like an entire fool and not understanding that it is LGBTQ people who made it possible for him to enjoy being a straight man in a skirt!

I always knew them ugly skirts hid something demonic? pic.twitter.com/UnSC25ubL0 — TEVIN (@diornowhere) November 4, 2022

The small town of Trumbull, Connecticut is also being called out for recently passing a resolution demanding that baristas at their Starbucks Drive-Thru work faster. A TikTok video about the law went viral this weekend, and it points out that there were many other solutions for the traffic congestion and long wait times at the drive-thru, like parking in the large, empty parking lot and ordering coffee inside, instead of demanding more from overworked, underpaid food service workers. – Trumbull Times

A town in Connecticut voted on and approved a resolution asking their local Starbucks workers to work faster because people didn't like waiting in the drive thru line. We live in an irredeemably stupid and selfish country. pic.twitter.com/aclk3X47F0 — Microplastics Enjoyer (@EclecticHams) November 6, 2022

But it’s Sunday, so let’s end our respite by watching a video of the most precious and perfect Italian baby to ever exist as she clenches her fists yells at a nosy nelly to “mind their business” about her skirt. She is truly *chef’s kiss.*

omg her little hands lolol are they born outta the womb like ?? pic.twitter.com/cnh0WGrLOZ — ? (@plsleaveamsg_) November 4, 2022

