comScore

Things We Saw Today: This Twitter Thread About Straight Men Cooking Is Getting Us Through the Day

By Vivian KaneJan 15th, 2020, 6:17 pm

Heterosexual couple with wine and a cheese plate in front of them.

Today was one of those days where you show up to work/log onto Twitter (which, for some of us unfortunate souls is the same thing) at 9 am and by 9:15 you just want to throw the whole day away. I know it was one of those days for me, and according to the rest of the Mary Sue slack and most of the internet, I wasn’t alone.

Today there was exactly one thing bringing me joy: This tweet.

Okay, it wasn’t just that tweet. The responses were also hilarious–some by accident.

But mostly, it was other women sharing stories of cishet men being absolutely helpless in food-related spaces. The vast majority of these tweets were in no way mean spirited (not that you could tell by some of the responses from men in the thread), they were mostly just perplexed. (And okay, maybe sometimes kind of irritated.)

What exactly was so terrible about today that we needed to blow off that steam? Let’s see!

  • It looks like Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being stalked by Republican operatives prior to her firing, including monitoring her phone and computer. (via Vox)
  • More of Stephen Miller’s racist emails have been released. (via SPLC)
  • Okay, let’s move on to better things. HBO has confirmed that Benioff & Weiss’ alt-reality slavery drama Confederate is no more. (via TV Line)
  • In other HBO news:

  • Our Princess Weekes worked on this!
  • Nancy Pelosi has named the House managers for the Senate impeachment trial. (via Politico)
  • Joe Manganiello played D&D with kids at a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh. (via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
  • Both Disney and the CW dropped trailers for two very different projects, both titled Stargirl. (via Uproxx)
  • A dialect coach tries to break down Moira Rose’s accent on Schitt’s Creek. (via Elle)
  • Here are a whole bunch of movies directed by women to look out for in 2020. (via Pajiba)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Matthew Henry from Burst)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.