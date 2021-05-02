CNN anchor and Donald Trump’s least favorite journalist Jim Acosta took on Fox News in a searing indictment of their relentless lies and bad faith messaging. In the five-minute rant, Acosta called Fox News “a bullshit factory” and referred to Tucker Carlson as “Fox News’s Doctor of Disinformation,” adding that he “sounds like he went to medical school at Trump University.” Acosta continued to lambast the network and other conservative “news” outlets for spreading lies and propaganda, saying “That tale from the border didn’t just border on B.S., this was USDA, grade-A bullshit,” in reference to the retracted story from the New York Post which falsely claimed that migrant children were given a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And the reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullshit factory also known as Fox News,” Acosta said. He also cited the bogus restriction on red meat that republicans have been complaining about that has zero basis in fact. “Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the ‘Big Lie’ about the election … and it should’ve served as an a lesson on how lives can kill. They travel at the speed of light and spread too much darkness,” added Acosta.

Many took to Twitter to commend Acosta for his piece:

Good Morning to @Acosta and no one else! pic.twitter.com/QFi1V7EIB3 — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) May 2, 2021

I will hereby only be referring to Fox News as “the bullshit factory.” @Acosta pic.twitter.com/BQyxW0q4v7 — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) May 1, 2021

“Pumped out at the bullshit factory, also known as Fox News”. THANK YOU @Acosta for calling out that media empire has no clothes, on air.

pic.twitter.com/GdHs3XKbZi — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 2, 2021

Be still my fucking heart, Jim Acosta just called Fox News "the bullshit factory" on live tv. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/NJbbbStKeZ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 1, 2021

(image: screencap/CNN)

