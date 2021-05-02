comScore TWST: Jim Acosta Calls Out Fox News in Viral Clip | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Jim Acosta Calls Out Fox News in Viral Clip

Plus Demon Slayer, Naomi, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 2nd, 2021, 6:02 pm

CNN anchor and Donald Trump’s least favorite journalist Jim Acosta took on Fox News in a searing indictment of their relentless lies and bad faith messaging. In the five-minute rant, Acosta called Fox News “a bullshit factory” and referred to Tucker Carlson as “Fox News’s Doctor of Disinformation,” adding that he “sounds like he went to medical school at Trump University.” Acosta continued to lambast the network and other conservative “news” outlets for spreading lies and propaganda, saying “That tale from the border didn’t just border on B.S., this was USDA, grade-A bullshit,” in reference to the retracted story from the New York Post which falsely claimed that migrant children were given a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And the reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullshit factory also known as Fox News,” Acosta said. He also cited the bogus restriction on red meat that republicans have been complaining about that has zero basis in fact. “Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the ‘Big Lie’ about the election … and it should’ve served as an a lesson on how lives can kill. They travel at the speed of light and spread too much darkness,” added Acosta.

Many took to Twitter to commend Acosta for his piece:

(image: screencap/CNN)

Check out this new Rick and Morty animated video from pixel art legend Paul Robertson:

Here’s the final teaser for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead:

Hope you’re having a solid Sunday, Mary Suevians!

