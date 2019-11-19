Things We Saw Today: Yes, International Men’s Day Is a Thing

Every year on International Women’s Day, the internet gets flooded with men demanding to know when International Men’s Day is. Those men have apparently never taken the time to Google the question because the answer is today, November 19th.

Happy #InternationalMensDay to the men who never ask, “Well, is there an International MEN’S DAY?!?!” on International Women’s Day — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 19, 2019

The idea of a Men’s Day is complicated, since–much like the recent focus on Straight Pride Parades–a lot of the demand for one comes as a response to Women’s Day, without recognizing that International Women’s Day was born out of women’s marginalization at the hands of cis men.

It’s clear that when men demand to know about THEIR day on and only on a day dedicated to women, they don’t actually care.

So you had eight months to prep. You must have come up with something amazing. It’s today. What are you doing? https://t.co/79gjNrW4s4 — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) November 19, 2019

So yes, many of those men are asking in bad faith and should be treated as such, if not ignored completely. What shouldn’t be ignored are the issues actual good-faith actors and organizations have put at the center of International Men’s Day–issues like mental health, toxic masculinity, making sure boys have positive male role models, and the distressingly high suicide rate among men and boys.

#InternationalMensDay

Men (& boys) can be affected by:

Depression

Anxiety

Anorexia

(C)PTSD

Bipolar

Bulimia

Psychosis

OCD

BPD

Loneliness

& suicide which is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50

Fellas, you have to speak out, there is no shame in suffering, silence can kill — MentalHealthMillion (@MentalHealthMil) November 19, 2019

Men living in the UK: 12 men each day take their own lives; 7/10 murder victims are male; 85% of people reported to be sleeping homeless are male 95% of the prison population is male; 84% of suicides linked to the recession were men. This is not OK.#InternationalMensDay — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 19, 2019

Today is #InternationalMensDay. Yet, 31% of men said they would feel too embarrassed to seek help for a mental health problem. Being in your friend’s corner could make a real difference to their life. So, if you notice your mate is acting differently, reach out. pic.twitter.com/Nq7Qf2T2bD — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) November 19, 2019

Would have rolled my eyes at #InternationalMensDay in years gone by, however I now recognize that while male privilege does exist – gay, trans and men of colour do not always benefit from it, and also that men’s mental health stigma is a massive issue that need attench 💓 — holly x (@hollyshortall) November 19, 2019

