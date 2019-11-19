comScore

Things We Saw Today: Yes, International Men’s Day Is a Thing

By Vivian KaneNov 19th, 2019, 5:49 pm

Two men in tuxedows standing back to back like best fancy bros.

Every year on International Women’s Day, the internet gets flooded with men demanding to know when International Men’s Day is. Those men have apparently never taken the time to Google the question because the answer is today, November 19th.

The idea of a Men’s Day is complicated, since–much like the recent focus on Straight Pride Parades–a lot of the demand for one comes as a response to Women’s Day, without recognizing that International Women’s Day was born out of women’s marginalization at the hands of cis men.

It’s clear that when men demand to know about THEIR day on and only on a day dedicated to women, they don’t actually care.

So yes, many of those men are asking in bad faith and should be treated as such, if not ignored completely. What shouldn’t be ignored are the issues actual good-faith actors and organizations have put at the center of International Men’s Day–issues like mental health, toxic masculinity, making sure boys have positive male role models, and the distressingly high suicide rate among men and boys.

  • Here’s why there were psychics (and psychic squids!) in Alan Moore’s Watchmen. (via Polygon)
  • The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare gave away free Sailor Moon condoms last month. (via Geeks Are Sexy)
  • A record number of TV episodes were directed by women and POC this year. That record number, by the way, is half–meaning the other half were directed by white men. Happy International Men’s Day, everybody! You did it! (via Variety)
  • Bong Joon-ho coming in with the hot and perfect takes:

  • Ayanna Pressley is calling for the decriminalization of sex work. (via Vice)
  • Taking on white nationalism? Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. (via ElizabethWarren.com)
  • Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Samantha Hurley from Burst)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.