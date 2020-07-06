comScore

Things We Saw Today: Hollywood Remembers Iconic Composer Ennio Morricone

Rest in Peace.

By Jessica MasonJul 6th, 2020, 5:30 pm

Composer Ennio Morricone poses with the Oscar for Best Original Score, "The Hateful Eight," in the press room during the 88th Oscars in Hollywood on February 28, 2016. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ennio Morricone is one of those composers so influential in Hollywood that even if you don’t know his name, you know his music. In a career that spanned over 60 years and over 500 films, Morricone shaped the sound of cinema for generations. The legendary composer passed away today in Rome at the age of 91, following complications from a fall, and Hollywood is mourning his loss.

Morricone’s epic career began in his native Italy, and he first rose to prominence in Hollywood for his work with his countryman Sergio Leone on iconic spaghetti westerns, including A Fistful of Dollars (1964), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), and Once Upon a Time in the West, but his work continued in the decades since, with hundreds of scores and a lifetime achievement Oscar presented to him in 2007. Despite many nominations, Morricone won his only competitive Oscar in 2016 for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

The composers, musicians, and other cinematic heavyweights he influenced are mourning his loss on social media.

Grazie, Maestro.

Here are the other things we saw today:

