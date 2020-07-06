Things We Saw Today: Hollywood Remembers Iconic Composer Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone is one of those composers so influential in Hollywood that even if you don’t know his name, you know his music. In a career that spanned over 60 years and over 500 films, Morricone shaped the sound of cinema for generations. The legendary composer passed away today in Rome at the age of 91, following complications from a fall, and Hollywood is mourning his loss.

Morricone’s epic career began in his native Italy, and he first rose to prominence in Hollywood for his work with his countryman Sergio Leone on iconic spaghetti westerns, including A Fistful of Dollars (1964), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), and Once Upon a Time in the West, but his work continued in the decades since, with hundreds of scores and a lifetime achievement Oscar presented to him in 2007. Despite many nominations, Morricone won his only competitive Oscar in 2016 for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

The composers, musicians, and other cinematic heavyweights he influenced are mourning his loss on social media.

I’ll never forget the way Ennio Morricone described music as “energy, space, and time.” It is, perhaps, the most concise and accurate description I’ve ever heard. We’ll truly miss him. This is the Love Theme from “Cinema Paradiso.” #EnnioMorricone pic.twitter.com/kpbkodhHrh — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) July 6, 2020

Farewell, maestro.

One of my favorite’s from a lesser appreciated work:https://t.co/MxzOqRRnXM — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 6, 2020

I will have more to say about this at another time. I’m still processing my intense sadness for his loss and gratitude for his life. Thank you, Maestro, for changing the sound of cinema forever, and for inspiring me on a daily basis. https://t.co/BU7R3WWywU — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) July 6, 2020

An icon and a true master. He wrote my favorite score. The world will miss you, maestro! #EnnioMoricone pic.twitter.com/v5Da0AMusp — Christopher Lennertz (@CLennertz) July 6, 2020

Very sad to wake to this news. He was simply one of the most original, creative and iconic composers to ever work in film. His contributions to the art are monumental and he has left the world a better place for it. https://t.co/CXVJCfqWGL — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) July 6, 2020

Grazie, Maestro.

