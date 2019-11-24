Things We Saw Today: Henry Cavill Still Wants to be Superman

It may have been two years since Henry Cavill donned tights and a digitally erased mustache to play Superman in Justice League, but the actor, who will soon grace small screens as the star of the Netflix series The Witcher, hasn’t let the Man of Steel go.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Cavill spoke candidly about growing up “chubby” and his acting career, but his past and in the DCEU loomed large over the conversation. And it doesn’t sound like Cavill is quite ready to say goodbye to the franchise. “The cape is in the closet,” Cavill told Men’s Health “It’s still mine.”

That’s a pretty big contrast to what we’ve heard in the past about Cavill’s future in the role. Over a year ago, news broke that talks for Cavill to cameo as Superman in Shazam! had broken down and Warner Brothers, who produces the DC films, was “parting ways” with Cavill. But now, Cavill seems open to the idea:

I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.

While this is nice, it’s all just speculation and fantasy at the moment. Warner Brothers still hasn’t quite figured out what to do with the DC Extended Universe franchise and increasingly seems to be more interested in returning to more standalone films, like Joker, rather than building on the middling success of Justice League. Currently, there are no new Superman movies on the horizon.

Do we want Cavill back in the cape? I don’t know. He wasn’t bad in the role, but he wasn’t great either. He was certainly weighed down by the ponderousness of the films themselves (and that stupid mustache thing didn’t do him favors in Justice League). I’m far more excited to see what Cavill does with The Witcher than I am for him to get back in the Super suit.

