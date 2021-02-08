comScore Happy B-Day to Everyone's Favorite Hunk, James Dean | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday to Everyone’s Favorite Hunk, James Dean

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 8th, 2021, 5:30 pm

honestly a great picture of james dean

James Dean is one of those actors who we cherish both because of his amazing work and because of the tragic way we lost him. Dean died at the age of 24 and had only just begun to get his film career off the ground when a car accident claimed his life. Today would have marked his 90th birthday.

Twitter honored James Dean by sharing pictures of the actor and remembering some of the iconic work he gave us in his very short career.

Happy birthday, James Dean. You’ll forever be one of the most talented and beautiful men to grace this Earth and I hope that’s something we always cherish.

(image: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything we missed? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.