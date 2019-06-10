comScore Kevin Feige Gives Investors a Look at the Loki TV Show | The Mary Sue
Things We Saw Today: Kevin Feige Gave Us a Brief Glimpse of the Loki TV Show

Plus more things we saw today!

by | 6:00 pm, June 10th, 2019

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in The Avengers

We’re already so hyped for the upcoming Loki TV series on Disney+. Rumor has it that the series will have Loki time traveling around, a theory that’s helped by the fact that he now possesses the Tesseract. The first image for the show supports that theory: It seems as though Loki will be in the 1970s.

There’s not much to go on here—it’s just one image—but it does seem to confirm that Loki will be doing some time travel shenanigans. The seventies will be an interesting time for Loki to visit. Will he rock some seventies fashion in an attempt to blend in? Will he go see the first Star Wars movie for a crossover with Lucasfilm? What could he possibly be doing at that particular time?

Regardless of what Loki’s intentions are, I hope we get a lot of humor mixed in with whatever the main plot winds up being. Loki vs. Earth fashion and technology would be the perfect way to lighten up his Shakespearian monologues. I want to laugh and cry in the same episode, Marvel. It’s the least you can do after the melodrama of Infinity War and Endgame.

(image: Marvel)

  • Den of Geek has a list of the X-Men movies you never saw. (via Den of Geek)
  • Pajiba breaks down how the Straight Pride parade keeps getting worse and worse. (via Pajiba)
  • Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness comes out as non-binary. (via Queerty)
  • Simon Maloy has passed away. (via Twitter)

  • Kristen Lopez breaks down Ali Stroker’s historic Tony win for Forbes, and how it challenges Hollywood to do better. (via Forbes)
  • Swamp Thing producer James Wan doesn’t know why the show was canceled either. (via Comic Book Movie)
  •  Check out the playlist for the Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame campaign yesterday. (via Twitter)

It’s Monday again! What made you smile today?

Kate Gardner

Kate (she/her) says sorry a lot for someone who is not sorry about the amount of strongly held opinions she has. Raised on a steady diet of The West Wing and classic film, she is now a cosplayer who will fight you over issues of inclusion in media while also writing coffee shop AU fanfic for her favorite rare pairs.

