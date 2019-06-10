Things We Saw Today: Kevin Feige Gave Us a Brief Glimpse of the Loki TV Show

We’re already so hyped for the upcoming Loki TV series on Disney+. Rumor has it that the series will have Loki time traveling around, a theory that’s helped by the fact that he now possesses the Tesseract. The first image for the show supports that theory: It seems as though Loki will be in the 1970s.

Kevin Feige shows off the first image from the Loki TV series. Kevin, down in front! https://t.co/KARYR9nR4l pic.twitter.com/1WeB9dB39k — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 10, 2019

There’s not much to go on here—it’s just one image—but it does seem to confirm that Loki will be doing some time travel shenanigans. The seventies will be an interesting time for Loki to visit. Will he rock some seventies fashion in an attempt to blend in? Will he go see the first Star Wars movie for a crossover with Lucasfilm? What could he possibly be doing at that particular time?

Regardless of what Loki’s intentions are, I hope we get a lot of humor mixed in with whatever the main plot winds up being. Loki vs. Earth fashion and technology would be the perfect way to lighten up his Shakespearian monologues. I want to laugh and cry in the same episode, Marvel. It’s the least you can do after the melodrama of Infinity War and Endgame.

(image: Marvel)

Den of Geek has a list of the X-Men movies you never saw. (via Den of Geek)

Pajiba breaks down how the Straight Pride parade keeps getting worse and worse. (via Pajiba)

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness comes out as non-binary. (via Queerty)

Simon Maloy has passed away. (via Twitter) In memory of @SimonMaloy https://t.co/2oMqK9zXQRhttps://t.co/620HD9oUjxhttps://t.co/dHaffVGdC2 pic.twitter.com/GjstVVokG4 — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 10, 2019 Kristen Lopez breaks down Ali Stroker’s historic Tony win for Forbes, and how it challenges Hollywood to do better. (via Forbes)

Swamp Thing producer James Wan doesn’t know why the show was canceled either. (via Comic Book Movie)

Check out the playlist for the Democratic presidential candidates at the Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame campaign yesterday. (via Twitter) Here is the walk-out song playlist for the candidates at the Iowa Democrats Hall of Fame campaign yesterday. The songs were chosen by the campaigns. pic.twitter.com/Aphykxt322 — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) June 10, 2019

It’s Monday again! What made you smile today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—