In celebration of the release of Edge of Spider-Verse #4, some of the creative team teased what the debut spider character sounds like when she’s singing. Designed by Helen Chen (who worked on Raya and the Last Dragon, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6), Petra, a.k.a. Spinstress, is a Spider-princess! In addition to singing and overseeing royal duties, Spinstress kicks ass and talks to spiders—something I will continue to defend as metal and, yet, absolutely terrifying. The character’s writer, David Hein, used his Broadway connection as the co-writer of Come From Away to let us hear this character.

SO excited to share what the first two pages of my Spinstress comic SOUND like! @Marvel asked for a Disney Princess version of @SpiderMan… and so obviously she had to sing! Produced by @zackzadek and featuring real-life Princess (Jasmine in Aladdin) @ArielleJacobs on vocals! pic.twitter.com/ql6tx3S5ew — Sankoff and Hein (@SankoffandHein) September 19, 2022

In addition to playing Jasmine in Broadways’ Aladdin, Jacobs lent her talent for roles in Aladdin, WICKED, In The Heights, High School Musical: Onstage, and Between The Lines. As if writing in lyrics with Enchanted vibes wasn’t cool enough, getting a person who plays an actual Disney Princess as a job is honestly the icing on the cake for this character. I don’t want to spoil anything (even though it’s buried in the announcement article from Marvel), but her iconic Spider-verse villain looks very Maleficent-inspired in the dress and color.

Another little preview of Edge of Spider-verse #4. This time we introduce Spinstress! Story by David Hein and art by @LucianoVecchio and me. Did my best to homage some Disney classics with the color style. pic.twitter.com/tMgQkcTcuX — Brian Reber (@ReberVision) September 15, 2022

This issue will mark Spinstress’ official debut (with art by Luciano Vecchio), the return of Spider-Ham, and the first solo-story debuts (because they’ve appeared in the background before) of Spider-Mobile and Sun-Spider.

Edge of Spider-Verse (2022) #4 is now available online or at your local comic book store.

(via Twitter, featured image: Marvel Comics)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

A teacher was suspended for asking students to think critically about nationalistic media coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. (via Novara Media)

Eternals and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao has signed a deal with Searchlight TV. (via Variety)

Clear your schedule because Megan Thee Stallion is hosting and performing on SNL on October 15. (via Twitter)

Emily Carey addresses claims of “queer baiting” on House of the Dragon. (via NME)

The Bigger Picture With Vincent Brown digs into the history of one of the most famous images in Native American history. (via PBS)

tyler so nastycbdhhxhd pic.twitter.com/RaiobsKt3z — َ ABBOTT DAY (@ungodlywests) September 20, 2022

What did you see online today, Mary Suevians?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]