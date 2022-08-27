DC Entertainment may be getting their own Kevin Feige in producer Dan Lin (Aladdin, The Lego Movie, It), who is in talks to take over as DC chief at Warner Bros. Discovery. As WBD restructures its various properties, CEO David Zaslav is seeking to consolidate DC’s offerings under a unified 10 year plan similar to what Kevin Feige has done for Marvel and Disney.

While Feige has created the most successful film franchise of all time with the Marvel cinematic universe, DC has been without a similar guiding force. Zack Snyder originally took control of DC’s offerings, starting with 2013’s Man of Steel, but his Sad God saga quickly fell apart after creative differences, poor reviews, and Joss Whedon’s disastrous handling of 2017’s Justice League. Since then, DC has had its successes and its failures, but there hasn’t been a coherent unifying strategy like there has been with the MCU.

DC’s current head, Walter Hamada, is said to be leaving his role, and it’s unclear how many of his planned projects will survive the transition. DC has received plenty of bad press for pulling the plug on Batgirl, and most other projects are currently up in the air. DC’s current slate will see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam premiere on October 21, 2022. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been bumped to March 2023, with The Flash set for June 2023 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set for Christmas 2023. In addition, the highly anticipated Joker sequel with Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 2024.

Lin is still in negotiations to take on the role, and it’s unclear which projects he’ll keep and which will get cut from the slate. If hired, he will be in charge of not only DC’s films but their television offerings as well. DC has long needed a guiding hand, and Lin just may be the one to do it.

