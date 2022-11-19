Things We Saw Today: Co-Creator of Sonic the Hedgehog Arrested for Insider Trading

We all “gotta go fast” sometimes, but it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator and game director Yuji Naka may have gone too fast because he was arrested in Tokyo this morning and brought up on charges of insider trading. Naka is accused of buying 10,000 shares in Aiming, the game development company, prior to the announcement that they would be developing the game Dragon Quest Tact. Numerous other employees of Square Enix, the entertainment conglomerate responsible for producing huge gaming franchises like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, have also been arrested on suspicion of insider trading around Dragon Quest Tact and Aiming. – Forbes.

Meanwhile, Twitter is miraculously still up and running. And its users are doing what they do best: finding a “main character” (ie, a random stranger who did something possibly weird) and passing harsh moral judgments on them. This time the “main character” causing a Twitter frenzy is a woman who decided to make her next-door neighbors some chili. She has now been accused of: classism, ableism, and being a “white savior.” The debate on whether she was being a kind neighbor or a monster has been raging for days, but this tweet sums up my feelings on the matter:

I think the woman making a very gross looking chili for her college boy neighbors without asking was being weird but people on here can never just go “huh. that’s weird” they have to be like “this is rape culture” — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) November 19, 2022

Also on Twitter, mustachioed ding-dong and professional empty safe opener, Geraldo Rivera declared that Biden should pardon Trump “for the good of the nation.” He was soundly ratioed for the inane suggestion.

For the good of the nation, Ford pardoned Nixon.

For the good of the nation, Biden should pardon Trump. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 19, 2022

Empire magazine released some more Indiana Jones 5 exclusives, this morning teasing a photo of Mads Mikkelsen as Jones’s main antagonist: a former Nazi named Voller. Mikkelsen said the character is inspired by real-life former Nazi-turned-NASA-scientist Wernher von Braun. The film is set in 1969 against the backdrop of the US vs USSR space race. Will we get Indy in space? I dearly hope so. – Empire.

In “what were they even thinking?” news, the AMA’s have supposedly scrapped Chris Brown’s 8-minute-long tribute performance to Michael Jackson. They have not given a reason why, but what I want to know is, why did they even think that was a good idea in the first place? That is like Kevin Spacey doing a tribute to Roman Polanski. – Stereogum.

If you haven’t caught Jordan Peele’s new horror classic Nope yet, (and shame on you if you haven’t!) it is now streaming on Peacock! So go watch it! – Peacock

A White House wedding. President Joe Biden, bride Naomi Biden, groom Peter Neal, First Lady Jill Biden. pic.twitter.com/S1kSADUYYR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 19, 2022

And finally, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, got married at the White House this morning. I like her dress it’s very vintage, very 1950s, very wholesome!

Happy Saturday y’all!

(Image: Paramount)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]