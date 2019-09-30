Things We Saw Today: These Birds of Prey Posters Are Too Beautiful to Exist

The first trailer for the Birds of Prey movie is dropping tomorrow, but in the meantime, we have four new gorgeous posters to tide us over.

All four focus on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, which makes sense since she’s the film’s biggest name, both in terms of actress and character. Hopefully, after tomorrow’s trailer debuts, the marketing will start focusing on the movie’s other awesome women, but for now, these posters seem to capture the bright, glitzy, and totally deranged Harley perspective.

The bright color palette is such a welcome departure from DC’s usual dark gloom. People are immediately drawing comparisons between these posters and Wonder Woman 1984’s neon aesthetic, for obvious reasons:

More posters with women in gold taking up space in vivid rainbows please. #BirdsOfPrey #WW84 pic.twitter.com/Y7Y3c4xRWf — Blank Check Podcast (@blankcheckpod) September 30, 2019

There’s so much to love about these posters! The decision to simply brand them “BOP” rather than the full title–Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)–really lends itself to the feeling of maniacal fun on display here.

Also, in the teaser trailer, we got the briefest of hints that Harley’s hyenas Bud and Lou would make an appearance, and that first poster sure seems to confirm it!

What do you all think of the posters? I’m sure we’ll see you back here tomorrow to dissect the trailer!

The trailer for season two of Castle Rock is here! (via Rolling Stone)

Oooh, there are a couple of new photos from The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker! (via /Film)

There was some kerfuffle over the weekend over reports of Joaquin Phoenix being somewhat difficult on the set of Joker and walking out abruptly in the middle of filming scenes. This encapsulates the entirety of my feelings on the matter:

My only take on Joaquin Phoenix needing to walk off set is that while it is a totally understandable way to deal with stress, if he was a grip he’d be fired and if he was a female star he’d be branded a difficult bitch. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) September 29, 2019

This is an awesome video on Disney’s complicated relationship with female empowerment. (And it was cowritten by our own Princess Weekes!)



Speaking of awesome YouTube videos featuring Princess, she has some thoughts on the Charmed reboot and the importance of diversity behind the scenes. (via YouTube)

Excuse me, Washington Post, but Debbie Harry has always been more than “just a pretty blonde in tight pants.” (via Pajiba)

In case you missed it last week, we have our first photos of Lashana Lynch as 007. (via Esquire)

What did you all see out there today?

