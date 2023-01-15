Things We Saw Today: Bernice King Shares Words of Wisdom in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday
Today is Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday and so his daughter, Bernice King, took to Twitter to commemorate her father’s important and prestigious legacy and to continue his (and hers) call for racial justice and equality. She tweeted:
She also followed this tweet up with a humorous and timely reminder for the folks out there (like Republican pundits and lawmakers) that love to share King’s quotes out of context and manipulated to fit their narrow worldview. Bernice King, a national treasure.
Meanwhile, Jordan Peterson shared a chart attempting to debunk climate change. Except, as many many people pointed out, the chart ends at 1885. As one Twitter user pointed out, “This would be like a chart of war-related deaths and stopping at 1939.” Jordan Peterson getting got yet again. When will beef jerky Pee Wee Herman give it a rest.
As a palette cleanser, please enjoy this video of Baby Fritz, the littlest hippo of the Cincinnati Zoo playing with his giant ball.
In “Dudes Rock” news, please enjoy this impressive musical feat from guitarist Michael “Chili Dog” Castleberry. Because he does in fact rock. Unfortunately, he did later get charged with a DUI for falling asleep behind the wheel of his running vehicle immediately after the show. Sometimes, like Icarus, a dude flies to close to the sun.
And finally, please enjoy this kitty cat smooching the glass. Pretend it is you he is giving smooches to. Happy Sunday y’all!
(Image: UC Berkeley)
