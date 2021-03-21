comScore American Horror Story's 10th Season Will Be a Double Feature | The Mary Sue

At long last, Ryan Murphy has announced the title for the 10th season of his FX juggernaut series American Horror Story. Say hello to American Horror Story: Double Feature! Murphy made the announcement on social media, along with the requisite teaser, which reveals that Double Feature will contain “two horrifying stories … one season. One by the sea … one by the sand.”

The teaser was accompanied by waves on a beach, and the requisite creepy score. But what does “Double Feature” mean exactly? Will the series be split into two separate stories? Or, more likely, will it be a single story told from two different view points? Murphy did something like that in season 6, AHS: Roanoke, with the first half of the season filmed as the paranormal documentary re-enactment My Roanoke Nightmare, and the second half filmed as found footage from the documentary’s sequel.

The result was a polarizing season, with fans either loving or hating it. For many AHS diehards, Roanoke is a mixed bag. I’m, as always, excited to see what Murphy and company have in store for Double Feature. Last season’s AHS: 1984, which aired in 2019, was a darkly comedic take on the classic 80s slasher genre. Who knows what season 10 has in store?

All I know is, when I hear the phrase “Double Feature”, my mind immediately goes here:

