At long last, Ryan Murphy has announced the title for the 10th season of his FX juggernaut series American Horror Story. Say hello to American Horror Story: Double Feature! Murphy made the announcement on social media, along with the requisite teaser, which reveals that Double Feature will contain “two horrifying stories … one season. One by the sea … one by the sand.”

The teaser was accompanied by waves on a beach, and the requisite creepy score. But what does “Double Feature” mean exactly? Will the series be split into two separate stories? Or, more likely, will it be a single story told from two different view points? Murphy did something like that in season 6, AHS: Roanoke, with the first half of the season filmed as the paranormal documentary re-enactment My Roanoke Nightmare, and the second half filmed as found footage from the documentary’s sequel.

The result was a polarizing season, with fans either loving or hating it. For many AHS diehards, Roanoke is a mixed bag. I’m, as always, excited to see what Murphy and company have in store for Double Feature. Last season’s AHS: 1984, which aired in 2019, was a darkly comedic take on the classic 80s slasher genre. Who knows what season 10 has in store?

All I know is, when I hear the phrase “Double Feature”, my mind immediately goes here:

(via TV Line, image: FX)

Here’s an interview with Wyatt Russell, who plays an important role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (via comicbook.com)

Zack Snyder discusses violence and superheroes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. (via Variety)

Naomi, the DC Comics pilot from Ava DuVernay, has found its lead actress Kaci Walfall. (via Shadow and Act)

Accurate:

Amazons Atlanteans

protecting protecting

the Mother Box the Mother Box#snydercut pic.twitter.com/WH6RzZsLAI — Jason (@TheWeirdologist) March 19, 2021

Watch Tenet on HBO Max on your iPhone the way Christopher Nolan intended it to be seen. (via Deadline)

Batwoman and company are headed to Coryana! (via Entertainment Weekly)

Let’s reflect on a full year of Animal Crossing: New Horizons living. (via Polygon)

Justice League is the McDowell's of Superhero movies. (John Amos voice): "They got The Infinity Stones? We got Mother Boxes. They got a rich orphan white dude with loads of cash and gadgets and no powers trying to assemble a team? Well, some coincidences just can't be helped." — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 21, 2021

Hope you’re having a swell Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]