Things We Saw Today: Even AITA Needs a Break From A-Holes Sometimes

We’re big fans around here of the “Am I the Asshole” subreddit, where people stop in to ask a couple of million strangers to weigh in on their behavior. Whether you’re into the voyeurism of the site, need an outlet for some judgmental tendencies, or genuinely want to help people, it’s got it all.

But with everything going on in the world right now, it is, apparently, possible to overdose on schadenfreude, even for the biggest AITA devotees.

Earlier today, the AITA Twitter account, which curates a selection of popular and especially egregious entries, posted a request for some personal stories of people being NTA (not the asshole).

Tell me about a time where someone was NTA. Good stories only in this thread! — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) October 8, 2020

It was so out of character that people even checked in on the account’s operator.

I’m fine considering *gestures at everything* Was thinking about the @redditships post yesterday about the woman whose husband is depressed. We’re all going through stuff right now, so let’s focus on some nice things for a bit. https://t.co/oWNOpF0NMz — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) October 8, 2020

What followed was a bunch of really wholesome stories about people just being nice.

I’ll contribute one. We were sitting outside somewhere and we saw a crew taking down a tree. My kid was fascinated by the trucks, so we moved closer to watch. A member of the crew came over and brought us a coloring book. (I know it’s a marketing thing, but kiddo was thrilled.) — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) October 8, 2020

When my son was in 3rd grade, he would write sticky notes about how much he loved the dog and stick them to the wall next to the dog’s kibble dish which he filled every morning and evening. — LaReinedeRien (@la_reinede) October 8, 2020

We had just gotten the dog from a shelter, so it was important to my son that the dog felt loved. — LaReinedeRien (@la_reinede) October 8, 2020

Night intern here: I always wanted to try stand-up comedy but I’m too afraid. I made my friend laugh so hard in a group chat once that he Venmo’d me $1 for the joke and told me I’m a professional comedian now 🥰🥰 — Donuts Right Now (@DonutInterns) October 8, 2020

My partner and I have been sick, and my partner was officially allowed to break their quarantine today. They went to our regular coffee shop, and the employees were like, “SAM! Where have you been?!” and gave them an extra shot of espresso in their drink for free. — al’s toy barn (@AndiAllOver) October 8, 2020

A lady at my work would order food weekly and tip me $20. She came in and said the tips weren’t showing up on her bank statement so we weren’t getting them, I told her I was positive I still got them but she insisted they weren’t and she gave me $100 cash. — Bosstone (@bosstone40) October 8, 2020

I met an older woman at a professional conference and mentioned that I was starting a new job the following week. I showed up to my first day and had a bouquet of flowers waiting for me w/ a card wishing me best in my career. — Billie (@BillieKat44) October 8, 2020

You can read a lot more sweet stories on Twitter (many of which are cute animal stories). There’s also a great article over on The Ringer about whether AITA can actually make us better people.

Production on Jurassic World: Dominion has halted due to positive coronavirus tests on set. (via Variety)

This week’s scheduled SNL musical guest, Morgan Wallen, has been disinvited to perform after a video posted to TikTok appears to show him at a party, maskless, which violates the show’s COVID-19 protocols. (via CNN)

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel will be relaunching in 2021! (via Comic Book)

Dickinson season 2 is coming!

Season 2!!! Twice as wild, twice as weird. January 8th on the ⁦@AppleTV⁩ app. 🥀 pic.twitter.com/S7A45q4Vhf — Anna Baryshnikov (@annabaryshnikov) October 8, 2020

What to watch (and not watch) right now. (via Pajiba)

Poet Louise Glück has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. She’s the first American woman in nearly 20 years to do so, since Toni Morrison won in 1993. (via CNN)

I love this kids’ book for boys who love ballet. (via HuffPost)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Crazybananas on Flickr)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com