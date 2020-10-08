comScore

Things We Saw Today: Even AITA Needs a Break From A-Holes Sometimes

By Vivian KaneOct 8th, 2020, 5:55 pm

A couple of cute dogs who are definitely NTA.

We’re big fans around here of the “Am I the Asshole” subreddit, where people stop in to ask a couple of million strangers to weigh in on their behavior. Whether you’re into the voyeurism of the site, need an outlet for some judgmental tendencies, or genuinely want to help people, it’s got it all.

But with everything going on in the world right now, it is, apparently, possible to overdose on schadenfreude, even for the biggest AITA devotees.

Earlier today, the AITA Twitter account, which curates a selection of popular and especially egregious entries, posted a request for some personal stories of people being NTA (not the asshole).

It was so out of character that people even checked in on the account’s operator.

What followed was a bunch of really wholesome stories about people just being nice.

You can read a lot more sweet stories on Twitter (many of which are cute animal stories). There’s also a great article over on The Ringer about whether AITA can actually make us better people.

  • Production on Jurassic World: Dominion has halted due to positive coronavirus tests on set. (via Variety)
  • This week’s scheduled SNL musical guest, Morgan Wallen, has been disinvited to perform after a video posted to TikTok appears to show him at a party, maskless, which violates the show’s COVID-19 protocols. (via CNN)
  • Marvel Action: Captain Marvel will be relaunching in 2021! (via Comic Book)
  •  Dickinson season 2 is coming!

  • What to watch (and not watch) right now. (via Pajiba)
  • Poet Louise Glück has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. She’s the first American woman in nearly 20 years to do so, since Toni Morrison won in 1993. (via CNN)
  • love this kids’ book for boys who love ballet. (via HuffPost)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Crazybananas on Flickr)

