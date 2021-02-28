He’ll be back: Netflix and Skynet Skydance are collaborating to turn the iconic Terminator franchise into an anime series. Netflix will be producing the series with The series is being produced with with Japanese animation studio Production I.G., which has produced the Ghost in the Shell series, Guilty Crown, Psycho-Pass, and Eden of the East, among countless others. Mattson Tomlin (The Batman, Project Power) is set as showrunner and executive producer.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” said Tomlin. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

John Derderian, Netflix’s VP of Japan and anime, added “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before.”

The Terminator franchise has spawned 6 films, and is estimated to have earned over $3 billion worldwide. It also inspired the short-lived Lena Headey series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which ran for two seasons on Fox. The franchise also had a brief animated web series, Terminator Salvation: The Machinima Series, which was created using real-time computer animation from the Terminator Salvation video game and serves as a prequel to said game.

There’s no word yet on whether the series will feature the T-800 model (aka the Arnold), Sarah and John Connor, or Kyle Reese, and no voice casting has been announced. Will this new series revisit these legacy characters or take a different path and focus on an entirely new story? We’ll have to wait and find out.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Paramount Pictures)

