The Internet Reminds Us There Are LOTS of Things You Still Shouldn’t Do, Even If You’re Vaccinated

Everyone is making sure we know what we are and are not allowed to do now that we have the COVID-19 vaccine—meaning we’re all a bunch of nerds making jokes about all things pop culture and what you still “shouldn’t” do, even if you’re vaccinated.

Sure, the CDC has its own recommendations that we should all keep in mind as we try to put an end to the pandemic, but the truth is there are many things that you shouldn’t do just because you’ve been vaccinated, whether it be mimicking the likes of a show like WandaVision or the Mamma Mia universe or even novels we all read as kids. Luckily, we have the internet to explain that, just because you’re vaccinated, doesn’t mean you can run out and do these things—like suddenly become Jay Gatsby.

Look, being vaccinated means that we might just all run out and suddenly build our own armor and start fighting off bad guys from our Malibu beach home only to eventually become one of the main Avengers. But that’s just because we’ve been trapped inside for the last year, and it’s helpful to think twice before just going of and doing it because it seems like a good idea.

Just because you got vaccinated doesn’t mean you’re a mighty warrior princess forged in the heat of battle, during a time of ancient gods, warlords, and kings, in a land in turmoil crying out for a hero. — Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) April 8, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite three men who you believe might be your father to your destination wedding in Greece without telling anyone. — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 6, 2021

Just because you’re vaccinated does NOT mean it’s okay to take your only grandson to the local factory for a VIP tour and see if the eccentric, moody owner might want to choose him as the heir to the business and its hundreds of forced laborers. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) April 8, 2021

just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you can master all four elements and defeat the firelord — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) April 8, 2021

just because you’re fully vaccinated doesn’t mean your son who’s been dead for 16 years is now alive and Aaron Tveit — james holod kennedy (@jamesholod) April 8, 2021

Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you can leave your convent to be a governess to 7 kids who you teach to sing only to breakup their strict hot dad’s engagement to a glamorous baronness so you can marry him yourself & then you all escape the Nazis on foot over the Alps — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) April 8, 2021

Guys just because you’re vaccinated it doesn’t mean you can throw massive parties and invite all of Long Island in the hopes that the love of your life who lives just across the bay will come but she never does so you just stare at the blinking green light at the end of her pier — NamelessEntity 🦖 (@chrisfarleystan) April 7, 2021

I’m just gonna say this once- just because you’re fully vaccinated doesn’t mean you can time travel back to the 50’s and inadvertently keep your parents from meeting, threatening your very own existence. Come on, people. — Lauren Reeves (@laurenreeves) April 8, 2021

Being vaccinated does not mean your quest to return the child to his kind is over. You still have to pick him up from Jedi summer camp. — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) April 8, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can accidentally trap an entire town in New Jersey in a sitcom reality just to bring back your dead boyfriend and play house — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 7, 2021

So just because you’re vaccinated does not mean you get to live out your Mamma Mia dream, sorry to say.

