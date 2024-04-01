Things Don’t Sound Good for a ‘Home Improvement’ Reunion

There has been talk about a Home Improvement reunion for a while, and it is always because of Tim Allen. While he might be down, his comments about the entire cast being on board seem to be far from the truth if Patricia Richardson’s comments are anything to go by.

While talking with the Back to the Best podcast, Richardson, who played Jill Taylor on the series that ran from September of 1991 to May 1999, talked about how Tim Allen (who played Tim Taylor on the show) continued to speak for the cast when none of them had even heard from Allen.

“He kept coming out publicly and saying everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, or Jonathan, who I talk to. And I asked Jonathan about being asked and he said no, and I thought it was so weird, why is he going around telling people this when he hasn’t talked to you or me? I think that’s weird.”

Richardson pointed out that Zachery Ty Bryan (who played Brad Taylor) is a convicted felon, Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Randy Taylor) is more into directing, and Taran Noah Smith (Mark Taylor) doesn’t act anymore. So for Allen to say they’re all on board isn’t exactly the truth, especially because Richardson said she wouldn’t want to do it. “I wouldn’t want to do a show. Zach is now a felon, Taran hasn’t acted since he left the show, he’s not an actor anymore, and Jonathan’s not really interested in acting, he wants to direct and write,” she said.

“And we don’t have Wilson anymore. So if they did it without Earl (Hindman), and just two kids probably, if that, it’s not going to be the same show. People think we can just go back 30 years ago and do the same show, we can’t, we’ve all changed quite a bit. The show would be very weird. We did it well, and quit at the right time before it got really bad, and it should just stay as it is, and not become a bad version of it.”

The time for Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor is over

As a child of the ’90s, I grew up watching Home Improvement. But I don’t necessarily think it is a show we need again. It was there, and we can go back and rewatch it, but it doesn’t exactly show us an American family we haven’t seen time and time again since its release.

Returning to it is just a platform for Allen and not necessarily a show that is saying anything special. It would probably just be Allen and Al (Richard Karn) filming the show and never flashing back to Tim’s home life at this point. Richardson’s comments are important because we often hear about reunions with nostalgic shows, and to hear Richardson’s honesty about it is one of the rarer instances.

