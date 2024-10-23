‘They’re not your bros’: Michael Keaton has a tough-but-true reality check for Trump supporters

I grew up in a Pennsylvania that was a blue state. So the recent wave of support for Donald Trump in my home state hurts to see. Luckily, fellow Pennsylvanians like Michael Keaton also don’t love the Orange man. The Beetlejuice actor took to social media to call him out.

Recommended Videos

Keaton is a beloved actor but he’s made his politics clear throughout the years. He has been vocal about his hatred of Donald Trump and now he posted a video trying to appeal to those who think that Musk and Trump would even blink in their direction. Keaton’s message comes after Trump and his VP pick JD Vance have done a slough of rallys in the Western Pennsylvania area, where Keaton and myself are both from.

“Hey, hi. Michael. You know, for some of you folks, guys mostly I guess, who are thinking of attending a rally with Musk and Trump: They don’t really respect you,” Keaton said in a video message. “They laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros. I’m telling you when Trump, years ago I guess, said ‘I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and they’d still vote for me,’ basically what he’s saying in parentheses is ‘These people are so stupid. They’re so stupid, they’re so dumb they’d still vote for me.'”

Keaton finished his message with “They have no respect for you, trust me.”

Michael Keaton “Beetlejuice” says don’t vote for Trump! ??? pic.twitter.com/kpGBNbhiyz — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) October 22, 2024

Make Pennsylvania Blue Again

I missed being proud of home state after the 2016 election. When I was a kid, PA was always blue. In fact, that’s all I’ve ever known from my state. That is until 2016. That’s when my beloved home turned red for Donald Trump. Do you know how upsetting that is to see a place I love suddenly turn to Trump country?

Luckily, I got Pennsylvania back by the 2020 election with President Joe Biden winning the 20 electoral votes by a small margin. It made me so happy to see the state had changed its tune. With Trump’s dedication to Pennsylvania recently, specifically with his rallies in Western PA, I can’t help but think that he thinks my hometown is dumb enough to vote for him. I’m praying that Pittsburgh and the surrounding area wises up and returns to its blue roots.

I’d honestly think it hilarious if Trump thinks he has PA in the bag and then the state listens to Keaton’s plea and doesn’t vote for him. That’s my hope. But I do love when my fellow Pennsylvanians use their platforms to remind our beloved home what is important. Pennsylvania has always been blue and Trump convinced the fine working class folks of Pennsylvania that he cared (he doesn’t) and I just hope that we are blue once again during the 2024 election.

I want to stay proud of being from Pittsburgh and that means seeing the 20 electoral votes go to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy