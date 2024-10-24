‘They’re already trying to spin it as AI/deepfake’: Donald Trump’s presidential bid could be in peril as rumors of a bombshell reveal swirl online

As rumors swirl online about an incriminating video of Donald Trump that could threaten his presidential bid, MAGA influencers are already scrambling to pass whatever it is off as AI or a deepfake.

Recommended Videos

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Trump’s campaign has already taken a few major hits. First, The Atlantic released a bombshell article detailing Trump’s alleged admiration of Adolf Hitler and racist response to the funeral costs of the late Vanessa Guillén. Then, model Stacey Williams came forward with a sexual assault allegation against Trump while also claiming he had a close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The latest allegation adds to the dozens of sexual assault allegations and convictions the former president is already facing. Despite how shocking and disturbing these allegations already are, rumors have arisen that there’s something even worse out there.

MAGA influencers also appear to believe something big is on the way as they’ve been rushing to X, warning users that any videos that surface about Trump are “deepfakes” and shouldn’t be believed.

What is the rumored Donald Trump video?

Rumors of a video or bombshell report that could end Trump’s presidential bid began circulating on October 22. It appears most of the rumors stem from a post by political strategist Keith Edwards. He claimed that he heard a rumor that Trump assaulted a minor at a donor dinner and that a video existed of the alleged assault.

BREAKING: I have been told that Trump groped a minor at one of his donor dinners — and that there's video. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 23, 2024

However, there have been additional whispers of some kind of bombshell. Journalist Mark Halperin also claimed that he got wind of a story being pitched to major media outlets about Trump that he personally didn’t believe but, if true, would “end his campaign.” In his statement, he mentioned The Atlantic article with Hitler’s comments, meaning the story he’s talking about is something different. It’s unclear if he and Edwards are talking about the same thing. Regardless, some are convinced that something very big will come out against Trump.

Journalist Mark Halperin: “I’ve been pitched a story about Donald Trump now for about a week, that if True, would end his campaign.”pic.twitter.com/eVSUFgjH0A — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 23, 2024

MAGA influencers have added to the suspicion that something is going on as they’ve been posting deepfake warnings on social media. Right-wing influencers Charlie Kirk and Jack Posobiec both posted warnings that deepfakes of Trump are going to surface. Kirk claimed that people “are about to see insanely desperate stuff from Democrats” and to “expect fake AI-generated crap about Trump coming soon.” Poso reiterated his sentiment that “they” are going to “deepfake Trump saying something he didn’t.” Glenn Beck also posted a cryptic warning to “not believe any video or audio that comes out in the last days of the 2024 election.”

WARNING: DO NOT BELIEVE any video or audio that comes out in the last few days of the 2024 election, even if it fits your worldview. Deepfakes have already been used to manipulate elections around the world, usually in the last few days so there’s no time to reduce the damage. pic.twitter.com/a3lfVspCRh — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 23, 2024

For many, the deepfake alerts could be evidence that Halperin and Edwards’ claims aren’t just talk. After all, it would’ve been easy for MAGA to just accuse them of being frauds and having nothing on Trump. Instead, it almost seems like they’ve already gotten wind of the video/pitch and are doing damage control. As one X user put it, “Half of MAGA Twitter is laying the groundwork to frame some damning video of Trump as a deepfake.” Another user suggested that “something massive is about to drop,” considering conservatives are “already trying to spin it as AI/deepfake.” While some are theorizing an incriminating video exists, others also questioned if MAGA plans on deliberately releasing a deepfake and trying to pin it on Democrats.

Half of MAGA twitter is laying the ground work to frame some damning video of Trump as a deepfake… — Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) October 23, 2024

Hmm, either someone has a tape of Trump saying something super bad or these guys are releasing a deepfake and pretending the Dems did it. This is interesting. pic.twitter.com/qUEUqATuKf — Caro ???? ? (@carogonza2) October 23, 2024

So far, no video or tape has surfaced, and it’s difficult to tell if one even exists. However, the rumors and MAGA fear have certainly sparked curiosity. After all, considering Trump is a convicted felon and sexual abuser accused of admiring Hitler, slandering fallen soldiers, stating all disabled Americans should die, and making racist remarks, it’s hard to imagine anything worse could possibly surface about him. Even if there is somehow proof of something even more disturbing, many remain skeptical if it could actually end his presidential bid. However, since technology exists that can detect deepfakes, it won’t be easy for MAGA or Democrats to claim that something real is deepfake or vice versa. Ultimately, until the existence of a video/tape is proven or disproven, we can only wait and hope for truth and justice.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy