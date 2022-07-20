A slasher that’s set at an LGBTQ conversion camp is something that’s never been done before, at least not to my knowledge. Normally, slashers at camps follow a similar formula to Friday the 13th or Sleepaway Camp (1983), though the exploration of queerness isn’t unheard of in horror. In fact, horror, at its core, is very queer, so this makes a lot of sense.

But we don’t always get slashers with queer folks at the very center. Sometimes queer people are sidekicks, written as stereotypes/jokes, etc. This slasher, however, is rattling the cage, so to speak, and is giving us a bunch of characters from the community with their own identities. Everyone looks just like regular Gen Z teens, and certainly give off such vibes, but there’s something incredibly sinister, other than the obvious, happening at the camp. Nothing is really as it seems, from what the trailer presents. And these teens will be struggling to survive. I’m crossing my fingers that more than one makes it out alive!

When does They/Them release?

The movie was announced back in 2021 under the name “Whistler Camp,” with John Logan (who you might know from other horror movies such as Jamie Marks Is Dead and Alien: Covenant) set to write and direct, and it’s gone through a few name changes since then, before finally landing on its final, clever title—pronounced “they slash them,” as demonstrated in the full trailer below. Previously, a shorter teaser had confirmed that the film would arrive on NBC’s Peacock streaming service on August 5, 2022. Summertime horror just hits different.

The full trailer for They/Them

A new, full-length trailer debuted on June 20, 2022, and you can watch above to get a better idea of what to expect from the film. It sounds like a concept that could easily go wrong in the wrong hands, but so far, we’re excited, and I promise you’ll be even more excited after watching the trailer.

The synopsis on YouTube reads, “When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp—a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon)—they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.”

Who’s in the cast? Is that Anna Chlumsky!?

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in the film, presumably where that original title came from and the head of the camp, with Carrie Preston as an unknown character, Anna Chlumsky as Molly, Theo Germaine as Jordan, Quei Tann as Alexandra, Anna Lore as Kim, Monique Kim as Veronica, Darwin del Fabro as Gabriel, Cooper Koch as Stu, and Austin Crute as Toby.

The movie is set to clock in at a quick 1 hour and 30min, giving us plenty of time to introduce characters and eventually find out who the killer is.

(featured image: Peacock)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]