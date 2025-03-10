‘They rigged the election’: Did Trump admit to cheating his way back into the White House?

After the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump refused to concede the election. He claimed for years that the election was “rigged” against him. But a verbal slip-up from Trump at the Oval Office suggests the other way around.

Trump ecstatically announced that the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 will be hosted in the United States with him as president. Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, outlined that the opportunity will provide at least 200,000 jobs to Americans.

“It was so sad, can you imagine? I’m not going to be president,” Trump nostalgically recalled. He shared that discussions of bringing FIFA into the United States began during his first term in office. “That’s too bad. And what happened is that they rigged the election, and I became president,” Trump nonchalantly commented. Trump’s focus then reverted back to discussing the upcoming World Cup and Olympics.

Social media users on X were shocked at Trump’s words. “As I predicted, his mental deterioration has weakened his filters and inner censor. His lips are going to get looser as time goes on,” a disgruntled X user wrote.

Out of context?

MAGA supporters, on the other hand, believed that the president was talking about Democrats when he mentioned election rigging. “He now considers it a blessing in disguise because he is now going to be president during the World Cup and the Olympics,” one Trump supporter justified on X. It’s still unclear who Trump was referring to as the force who “rigged” the election. Nevertheless, the way he structured his response makes it seem as if he believes that he won the election because it was manipulated in his favor.

This wouldn’t be the first time the president made an odd statement about voter manipulation. After winning the election, Trump thanked Elon Musk for his support. “He was a popular guy, and he’s very effective. And he knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide,” Trump said at a post-election rally.

Regardless, Trump supporters defend that the president won against all odds. They interpret his statement as Trump winning, even if Democrats “cheated,” as he would repeatedly claim. Although his message is rather difficult to comprehend, Trump’s insinuations shouldn’t be ignored. Both of his statements have raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral system.

