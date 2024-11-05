‘They have figured out how bad things are’: Former Trump staffer warns Americans about Trump’s impending ‘meltdown’

Former Donald Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci warned Americans about an impending “meltdown” as Trump realizes the state of things.

Recommended Videos

Ahead of Election Day, Scaramucci provided some interesting insight into Trump. As a financier in New York, he operated in the same circles as Trump even before the 2016 election. When Trump ran for president, he signed on to his campaign and joined the Trump Finance Committee. Following Trump’s victory, Scaramucci was appointed White House Director of Communications. However, he was fired just 10 days into his position after he slammed his colleagues in an interview he thought was off the record. In the years since, he has become a vocal critic of Trump and thrown his support behind Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Additionally, as someone who went on 71 campaign stops with Trump, he knows him well enough to offer a few warnings about him.

Scaramucci confirmed he believes Trump is a “fascist” and warned Americans about the former president’s “enemies list,” which Scaramucci is on. Although he knew Trump, he denied being friends with him because Trump “has no friends.” He warned those who interact with Trump are really just in a “transaction” with him, but he doesn’t see you as “a person” and will “run you over with a car” if you get on his bad side. However, Scaramucci didn’t just warn Americans about what Trump might do as president, but also the meltdown that would arrive if he realized he was losing.

Anthony Scaramucci warns of a MAGA “meltdown”

Days before the election, Scaramucci took to X with a cryptic warning. He wrote, “The meltdown is about to begin. They have figured out how bad things are.” It’s not difficult to deduce he’s talking about Trump and his campaign, especially as he followed the post with retweets about the possibility of Harris winning the election “comfortably” and her successful campaigning in Pennsylvania.

The meltdown is about to begin.



They have figured out how bad things are — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 4, 2024

Kamala Harris will win comfortably, because:

• Biden’s admin has been solid

• Trump’s lost ground since 2016

• The young Black male votes which Trump needs didn’t turn out in 16, 18, 20, or 22

• Young women like Kamala + vote

✴️Ignore polls—they’re herding, after past misses — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) November 4, 2024

This weekend the Harris campaign had so many out of state volunteers to door knock in PA that it ran out of shifts for them. — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) November 4, 2024

It can’t be denied that MAGA has been growing even more desperate in the days leading up to the election. MAGA supporters have raised hysteria over women keeping their voting decisions secret from their husbands, and some have taken to trying to terrorize and intimidate voters at the ballots. Meanwhile, Trump opened Election Day by attacking the media. He went on a rant about Oprah Winfrey and even slammed his beloved Fox News for covering her. On top of that, the baseless cries of voter fraud have already begun, with Trump and billionaire Elon Musk stirring hysteria over supposed voter fraud despite having no evidence. It’s quite clear they’re sowing the seeds to ensure Trump supporters don’t accept the election results if Harris wins.

While many Americans are concerned about the potential of another Trump presidency, Scaramucci’s warning also demonstrates their concern over Trump and his supporters’ reaction to another loss. Election violence has become a real threat, especially once the results start coming in. However, a meltdown is still preferable to the potentially devastating impact of Trump and his followers being further emboldened by a win.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy