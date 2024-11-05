‘Decisive Republican victory’: Trump and co. dangerously trick MAGAs into believing he can’t lose the election again

Election Day is here, and The Horrors await. Everybody is anxious. We wait in hot, stuffy school auditoriums and gymnasiums to vote, all while being unsure of what the state of the country will be in 24 hours. I am sure I’m not alone when I say that I wish I could pull a Click and fast-forward through this day. It really is too close of an election to tell. Or at least, that’s what Donald Trump and his supporters want you to believe.

While polling does point toward a competitive race in battleground states, it is still very likely that that would not be enough to tip Trump over to a win. Simply put, he does not have the numbers that he and his supporters want you to believe he does. He states that he wants to make this election “too big to rig” but those numbers continue to dwindle.

Much of Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign has been built on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He has cited things like voter fraud, despite clear evidence that there was none. He has also called into question the legitimacy of Harris’s campaign, which is ironic, and on Monday night at his rally in Pittsburgh, he said that he was given “about a 96.2% chance” of winning. Sorry, by whom?

As I’ve stated before, Trump knows he’s losing. He’s reacting the only way he knows how to: by lashing out. He’s firing up his voter base that will still hold onto every word he says. He is using his powerful friends like Elon Musk to help proliferate his claims online. His son, Donald Trump, Jr., is also out here telling supporters to vote so “you don’t give [Democrats] a week to find that magical truck of ballots.”

I’m tired. I’m sure I’m not the only one. It is unfathomable that this is something we’ve been dealing with since 2016. He cannot win, and he should not win. Please vote if you have not already.

