‘You’re not a person to Donald Trump’: Ex-Trump staffer breaks down the ugly truth about former president

Anthony Scaramucci was Donald Trump’s chief of staff for a mere 11 days before being fired. Now, he’s very outspoken about the dangers Trump presents.

He recently gave an in-depth interview to the Sunday Times about his views on the election and Donald Trump as a person. And in amongst that, he had a warning for JD Vance—not that it’s likely to ever be heeded. “I’m watching a brutal train crash unfold for JD Vance,” he said. “You’re never his friend. If you think that you are his friend, then you don’t understand the relationship. You’re in a transaction with Donald Trump. You’re an object in his field of vision. You’re not a person to Donald Trump.”

One only has to look at how Donald Trump treated his last running mate, Mike Pence. After Pence refused to overturn the election results in 2021, Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, spurred on by the former president. Many of them had a specific vendetta against Pence himself, and indeed Pence was close enough to the rioters that day to be in danger. Pence has unsurprisingly refused to endorse Trump during the 2024 election.

Scaramucci had some other warnings in his Sunday Times interview. “It’s incredible, but one of the people running for the most important job in the world is a fascist,” he said. “He’s talking about non-white immigrants the way the National Socialists talked about Jews. He’s dehumanizing them.”

A perfect example of this appeared in the days after Scaramucci gave that interview. During a rally in Michigan Trump said, “One hundred percent of the net jobs created in the last year have gone to migrants. One hundred percent of the jobs that were created went to migrants, not to people.” This was a lie, and it was very revealing about the way Donald Trump thinks.

Scaramucci went on to say, “Anybody that is standing with [Trump] is supporting a racist Nazi.” This isn’t the first time a former Trump staffer has linked him with Nazism: in October, John Kelly revealed that Trump had once said in private, “Hitler did some good things,” and wished to have generals as loyal as Hitler’s.

It remains to be seen if Donald Trump will win the election. But either way, Scaramucci hates the man. If he met him again, he told the Sunday Times, he would tell him. “You’re lucky you have secret service protection, because I’d smash the f∗∗∗ing caps right out of your mouth. You are a piece of s**t.” Strong words, and a sign of the utter chaos and discord that follows Trump everywhere.

