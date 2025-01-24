‘They hate messy bisexuals’: A shocking Oscars snub is angering fans

The Oscar nominations were released this week, and in a shocking snub, Challengers was left out of the running. That’s right: the controversial Emilia Pérez made out with a record-breaking 13 nominations, including a historic and undeniably impactful Best Actress nomination for trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, but Challengers was suspiciously absent from every single category.

Recommended Videos

It really is a surprise, given that it seemed like Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score for Challengers would continue its awards season sweep. Even if the film’s actors didn’t get nominations, it seemed almost certain that its editing or directing would at least net it something. And what about the cinematography? Reactions online rightfully have been calling out the snub, with one X (formerly Twitter) user calling it “gross.”

CHALLENGERS nominated for NOTHING!? Not even soundtrack or song. But the cinematography snub is GROSS pic.twitter.com/sjNKgh7yHs — Amanda the Jedi (@AmandaTheJedi) January 23, 2025

As a resident bisexual, I am inclined to agree with another X user’s statement that the snub means the Oscars hates messy bisexuals. Give us our representation during awards season! That triangle was chef’s kiss, perfectly delicious. It isn’t too much to ask for more character dynamics like that, is it?

the oscars snubbing challengers means they hate messy bisexuals — cielo (@cielosplaylist) January 23, 2025

In all seriousness, though, the snubs for Challengers and Queer are disappointing but, ultimately, not surprising. Both films *ahem* challenged viewers and were not exactly what typical Academy voters go for. But to snub a Nirvana needle drop?! And a score full of Ross/Reznor-certified bangers? (Looking at you, “Yeah x10.”) There is also the possibility of a recency bias for Challengers, especially, since it came out nearly a year ago.

No original score nomination for Challengers…. like that MUST be recency bias…. pic.twitter.com/iYFf1aJCR2 — Meryl Streep Shady Facts (@mikesmicYT) January 23, 2025

Unfortunately, I can’t say that I’m necessarily shocked. Every year there are always films nominated that are clear Oscar bait that nudge out films that genuinely deserve to be nominated. It is just unfortunate that Challengers and Queer had to suffer. Both were incredible films in their own right and at the very least deserved one nomination.

So for all of us messy bisexuals out there: Watch (or rewatch) Challengers! It will always be an Oscar-nominated film in my heart.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy