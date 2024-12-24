‘They are gonna have an explosive breakup’: The internet can’t wait for Trump and Elon Musk to end their relationship

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us. That’s the dialogue many are predicting for what they believe will be the inevitable Donald Trump/Elon Musk breakup. Well, based on these two it will likely be something far less articulate. However the break up happens, the internet can’t wait.

You know that feeling when you see two of your friends get into a relationship, and you are sat there trying not to wince as you smile? Deep down, you know, these two aren’t going to work, and it’s going to end badly, screaming, shouting, name-calling, tears, and the inevitable side-picking. That’s how many feel seeing the pairing up of Musk and Trump. During this year’s presidential elections, Trump got a huge boost in support from social media owner and business billionaire Musk. Musk donated $277 million to Trump’s campaign and did not let up posting on X in support of Trump.

These two titans coming together raised the stakes during the election, and now, post-Trump’s win, they continue to do so – but for how long? Trump and Musk have never been ones to enjoy sharing the limelight. Trump has often taken praise for things he had nothing to do with, and Musk enjoys basking in the largest social media following on his self-owned social media platform. Will they be able to play nice with one another for long or will there be a political breakup?

The internet has the popcorn ready

It would appear that a shift in public thinking is already underway as to who will really be in charge come January 1. Within the last week, Musk placed himself at the center of a bipartisan agreement to fund US government operations, avoiding a partial shutdown. He gave himself a good old pat on the back for his “role” in keeping the government funded, with Democrats sarcastically naming him President Musk. The name was likely intended to needle Trump, who was a little more absent during proceedings.

Many on the internet were more than happy to join in on the needling. Trump’s authority was called into question, and Trump himself even had to respond by saying, “No, he’s not going to be President that I can tell you. I’m safe, you know why? He wasn’t born in this country.” In just this statement, people are seeing a breakup on the horizon.

they are gonna have an explosive breakup the likes of which we’ve never seen i’m so excited https://t.co/z1vEIVi3RR — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) December 23, 2024

It wouldn’t be the first by any means. Trump has often had strong relationships with others before he ditches them. He was pretty close to his running mate, Mike Pence until the pair had a falling out when Trump lost the re-election. He was close to Steve Bannon, too, until they also had a big time falling out, resulting in Trump giving his former friend the moniker Sloppy Steve Bannon. Based on past evidence, it’s expected to happen again and a lot of people are here for it.

Fuck it let them eat each other alive. Good riddance. — Bat Grl Steve ?✨ (@andrea_ainara) December 23, 2024

It may simply be a case not of if it will happen but when it will happen. Or, can Trump evolve and make space at the table for Musk? While unlikely, it’s not impossible.

