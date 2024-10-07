‘They are all written exactly the same’: Marvel fans are concerned about an unpopular trend, questioning the MCU’s future

Marvel fans are questioning the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future after noticing a concerning and unpopular trend with the franchise’s next generation of heroes.

With many of the franchise’s original heroes retired, the MCU has begun introducing several young heroes who are expected to succeed them. A lot of fans believe the MCU is preparing to bring these young heroes together to become the Young Avengers. So far, the franchise has introduced Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Skaar (Wil Deusner). Meanwhile, a prominent Agatha All Along fan theory is that Teen’s (Joe Locke) true identity will be revealed as the reincarnated Billy Maximoff (a.k.a. Wiccan). The thought of the MCU assembling these stars into a new superhero team is quite exciting.

However, fans recently pointed out a major problem with the young actors: Most of them have the same personality.

Are Marvel’s young heroes really all written the same?

The conversation arose after an X user shared a video montage of all the young actors, writing, “I love the young avengers idc what yall say.” In response, user @CosmonautMarcus claimed the problem was that they were “all written exactly the same” and shared the same personality. These claims sparked an interesting discussion as users debated whether the trend is real and if it’s problematic.

See the problem here is that they are all written exactly the same. All of these characters aside from MAYBE Ms. Marvel share the same personality https://t.co/CvR2eMtCm5 — Cosmonaut Marcus is Back (@CosmonautMarcus) October 5, 2024

It can’t be denied that there seems to be a fanboy/fangirl trend among the new heroes. Ms. Marvel idolizes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in a similar fashion to how Teen seems to adore Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Kate Bishop is preoccupied with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). These heroes started out as fans, met their idols, and became or will become their protégés. From Teen to Ms. Marvel to Chavez, all of them have a bit of that quirky, sheepish personality that is meant to make them endearing and add comic relief. One user called it “the quirky relatable template” and commented that, despite his flaws, Joss Whedon at least reflected differences between his characters through their dialogues and dynamics.

even tho hes an asshole whedon understood that theyre all different which was reflected in the dialogue and character dynamic when he made avengers



every mcu character nowadays just seems like the quirky relatable template every time — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) October 5, 2024

They’re all “The Young one who always has something funny to say” — thepopculturebuff (@moviebuffshatto) October 5, 2024

They're all Gen Z ™️ which is funny because we're pushing 30 here in a few years when this movie would start development let alone be released. they should be working on gen alpha young avengers pretty soon. — Sato, the Artist (COMMS OPEN) (@BigSatoDontArt) October 5, 2024

Another user alleged that the only personality apart from the “Comic Relief Fanboy” was the child genius trope evident in Ironheart and Lang. One user also speculated that the characters were all designed after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Since the character was so popular, the franchise may be trying to replicate his success again. It can’t be denied he fit the “comic relief fanboy” template, although his character did grow and develop throughout the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. If all the younger heroes do come together, there’s a chance their “individual characteristics” could still come out as they develop further.

Damn how do we write teenagers? Everyone loves Holland!Spiderman so let's just do that again! And again, and again, and again… — 3am somewhere (@LVL1nerd) October 5, 2024

There's literally just two personalities copied across these characters:



Comic Relief Fanboy – Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Wiccan, (kinda) America, but she's more of a macguffin than a character

or

Genuis – Ironheart, Stature



(I swear these characters are not like this in the comics.) — Aidan (he/him) (@TwstdPrtzl13) October 5, 2024

I’m hoping that once they actually make a project with them all their actual individual characteristics will come out?? — ?Sprout? (@daredevilstits) October 5, 2024

Some commenters contested the claims, insisting that the characters weren’t the same or that the problem might just be that viewers haven’t seen enough of them to truly know their personalities. Others argued that a few of the characters are quite distinct from each other, such as Bishop and Ms. Marvel.

I think Kate Bishop -> miss marvel -> america Chavez are pretty distinct — wait forgot (@waitforgot) October 5, 2024

It’s a generational thing and if you don’t get it, you don’t get it. — Kaiju | KingMandrill (@KingMandr1ll) October 5, 2024

No tf they are not ? — aubrey✰ (@AubreyNazz) October 6, 2024

I don’t think we’ve seen enough of most of these characters to even really have an opinion — Matty Jiles (@Mattyplayzbass) October 5, 2024

There are slight differences between the characters, especially in their confidence, awkwardness, passion, bravery, and maturity levels. For example, Bishop is bolder, more independent, tough, and sarcastic, while Ms. Marvel is the most ambitious and the biggest fan girl. Teen has a level of quirkiness and good-naturedness not seen in the others, while Ironheart has a maturity beyond her years. Still, their personalities and story trajectories are noticeably close.

It’s difficult to tell if the similarities actually should be cause for concern. After all, we haven’t seen much of these characters, including how they act among people their age instead of paired with their idols/mentors. Meanwhile, the character distinction between the original Avengers may be hard to replicate in characters as young as the new heroes. It’s hard to be a billionaire playboy, super soldier/war veteran, or traumatized former skilled assassin when you’re a teenager. These young heroes likely will grow into distinct personalities with time, but they’re young, underdeveloped, and caught in a similar situation for now, so it might take time for the differentiation to happen.

