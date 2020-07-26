These Are the Sunday Comic-Con@Home Panels We’re Excited For

In a normal year, the Sunday of San Diego Comic-Con would be a day filled with exhaustion and over-stimulation. Your feet would be sore from walking up and down the massive convention hall, and your stomach would be struggling with four straight days of 12 dollar convention hall hot dogs and ungodly amounts of caffeine. So it’s somewhat strange to roll into Sunday with zero SDCC fatigue. Stranger still for us SDCC regulars to not be napping in the press room or desperately hunting for unused outlets to charge our phones.

So since we’re still riding high on SDCC energy, here are some of the Sunday panels you won’t want to miss:

First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

10am

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of these heroes in a half shell with producer Kim Dawson, writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck, moderated by The Old Turtle Den’s creator Chris Castaneda. Watch it HERE.

Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and Intrigue

10am

Join creator Eliot Laurence and cast members Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee for this look at the first season of the Freeform series, and what’s in store for season 2. Watch it HERE.

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

11am

BOOM! Studios has a killer track record of making comics we’re obsessed with. Find out what’s in store from creators Sabaa Tahir (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel), Nicole Andelfinger (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel), Gabby Rivera (b.b. free), Matt Kindt (Folklords), and John Allison (Giant Days). Watch it HERE.

Women on the Dark Side

12pm

Dark, brooding content isn’t just for male creators (obviously). Don’t miss this panel with Susan Lee (writer/artist, Wraith of Love), Sandy King Carpenter (producer/writer, Storm King Productions), Chelsea Cain (writer, Heartsick), MD Marie (writer, Vindication), and moderator Barbra Dillon (editor-in-chief, Fanbase Press). Watch it HERE.

Comics about Motherhood and Reproductive Choice

1pm

This roundtable features women creators Lisa Wool-rim Sjoblom (Palimpsest: Documents from a Korean Adoption), Leslie Stein (I Know You Rider), and Teresa Wong (Dear Scarlet: The Story of My Postpartum Depression), and Hillary Chute (Why Comics? From Underground to Everywhere) on turning personal stories into art. Watch it HERE.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

2pm

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with nerd heartthrob and perennial fave Nathan Fillion, with drop-ins from Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas. Watch it HERE.

What panels are you most looking forward to today?

(via Comic-Con International, image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com