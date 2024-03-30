There’s Only One Thing That Would Get Kristen Stewart To Do a Superhero Movie

It seems that “superhero fatigue” has claimed yet another victim, this time in Love Lies Bleeding star and proud Twilight alum Kristen Stewart. However, the actress hasn’t quite reached Martin Scorsese levels of Marvel Studios-bashing just yet, as she would consider starring in a superhero flick—under one condition.

Ever since the conclusion of Marvel’s critically acclaimed Infinity Saga, it’s no secret that Kevin Feige and Co. have struggled to replicate the same magic that made previous MCU entries like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man trilogy and the Russo Brothers’ $2 billion-dollar hit Avengers: Infinity War so universally appealing.

It’s unclear if Marvel’s mega-conglomerate parent company Disney is to blame, or if the unattainable demand for steaming services simply “diluted audience focus,” in the words of Disney CEO Bob Iger. But with recent MCU Phase 4 and 5 films, including Thor: Love and Thunder and the box office flop The Marvels, the once-thriving studio has opened itself up to a new wave of criticism.

Kristen Stewart says making a superhero movie “sounds like a f–king nightmare”

Even Hollywood A-listers have seemingly had enough of Marvel Studios productions, with Jodie Foster, Ridley Scott, and yes, Martin Scorsese all speaking out against the popular superhero franchise. Now, it sounds like Kristen Stewart is joining their ranks, though her reasoning is a bit more understandable.

There’s no doubt that Stewart has certainly done her time in the world of big-budget blockbusters, starring in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels and the Twilight saga opposite Robert Pattinson. During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny, Not Fat Podcast, Stewart admitted that she’s not exactly leaping at the chance to be in a “big movie” again, as the filmmaking process feels “algorithmic” and impersonal to her.

“I like big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them,” Stewart told host Amanda Hirsch. “The system would have to change. What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.“

Because of this, Stewart declared that she “will likely never do a Marvel movie,” instead shifting her focus toward more grounded, indie films like Spencer. However, she revealed that there is one exception, and it involves Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Although Stewart candidly stated that making a superhero movie “sounds like a f–king nightmare, actually,” she did share her one condition for potentially signing onto an MCU flick. “If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” she explained.

Although the Oscar nominee neglected to expand on her remarks about starring in a Greta Gerwig-helmed MCU film, she did reveal that she’s a Barbie superfan—so much so, that she was literally moved to tears during Ryan Gosling’s live performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Academy Awards.

For now, the odds of Kristen Stewart making her superhero debut seem slim, but given Disney’s reputation (and their corporate wallet), fans should never say never. Still, one thing’s for sure: Ryan Gosling’s “Kenergy” is seriously powerful.

