There’s One Thing Ncuti Gatwa Learned You Can’t Do While Dressed Like the Doctor

Playing the Doctor on Doctor Who comes with a whole lineup of requirements. First, you have to fly the TARDIS. Second, apparently, you have to keep yourself from swearing while dressed up in character—something our newly appointed 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, was not made aware of beforehand.

Gatwa was talking to Radio Times and told a story about when he was swearing on set while he was dressed in his costume as the Doctor. Apparently, that’s a big no-no, and it was the one time that he got in trouble.

“The only time I’ve ever gotten in trouble for anything was when I swore while wearing a Doctor Who costume,” Gatwa said. “I got called into [producer Russell T Davies’] office. Woo! And he let me know that that’s not acceptable. Do what you want when you’re out of costume, but when you’re in costume, do not let us catch you swearing.’ I was like, ‘Fair enough.’ And I guess that was a lesson.”

But it is an adjustment, because Gatwa is known for playing Eric in the show Sex Education and switching to a role like the Doctor comes with its challenges. “For the last four years I’ve been co-leading an X-rated show, and so I’m on a constant journey of learning what it is to be a PG role model and the lead of a family show.”

It is more about being a representative of the show than anything else, and honestly, it is a testament to the set that Russell T. Davies is running now with his new era of Doctor Who and how he wants the Doctor (and those who play the character) to be seen while in character, both on the show and while filming the series.

The Doctor won’t be dropping F bombs, I see

(BBC)

Honestly, after how we all were waiting for Peter Capaldi’s Doctor to go full Malcolm Tucker given Capaldi’s role in The Thick of It, I don’t really think that fans of Doctor Who would be that mad about a Doctor who swears. Then again, families do watch Doctor Who together. Still, it’s strange that Gatwa can’t swear as the Doctor given he did appear first to us in just his underwear and his button-up, but hey, some things about the Doctor have to remain the same. Like the fact that he cannot express himself with a swear word on set!

Honestly, I would like to see a swear off between the Doctors because I just feel like the Scottish Doctors would take it. Capaldi, David Tennant, and Gatwa would be in the thick of it with Sylvester McCoy and I’d love every second of it.

In all seriousness, I do understand Davies’ more serious approach to his set this time around and Gatwa’s respectful approach to understanding the role and what it means. He’s already nailed the Doctor in the brief moments we got with him in “The Giggle,” and it has made me that much more excited for his Christmas special and the upcoming season with him as the Doctor!

