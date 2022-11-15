THERE’S A NEW ‘PRINCESS DIARIES’ MOVIE IN THE WORKS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

EVERYONE, HOLD ON TO YOUR BUCKET HATS. Yes, all-caps is necessary, because an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Disney is working on a third The Princess Diaries movie, the series starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis from writer Aadrita Mukerji.

You read that correctly. After all the begging and pleading we’ve done throughout the years, it seems as if miracles really do happen when you believe, and we’re going to be getting a third movie after all this time. Right now, Hathaway is not yet signed up for the film, but she has been vocal about it in the past (along with co-star Heather Matarazzo), so hopefully we would get to see Mia, Lilly, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, and the rest of our favorites in the third film.

This is, frankly, the millennial dream. As someone who has loved Chris Pine from the start, it all came from The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement which I watched religiously in tandem with The Princess Diaries because come on, what young teen in 2001 didn’t do that? All this to say that I have ideas about the third movie and where it could go, so now that Disney is working no this, here is my free pitch.

The kingdom needs an heir

SO each of The Princess Diaries movies we’ve seen has forced Mia’s hand in a way that put her in conflict with tradition. The first step was folding to the ways of Genovia and doing their tasks so she could be the next in line for the throne.

For A Royal Engagement, the rules were that she had to be married because that’s how the laws worked, and if not, Nicholas (Pine) could take the throne. The two fell in love and fought the system and made those in charge realize how outdated that law was and, in turn, Clarisse found love and married Joe (Héctor Elizondo), and we were left with Mia in love with Nick but not married.

So why wouldn’t the third follow that same trend? If Nick and Mia did eventually get married, it could be something as simple as the two not having kids but knowing that the line of succession would end and coming to terms with either not wanting kids and convincing the council of it or maybe they have a child who doesn’t want their title in Genovia. The point is that there are options.

Anyway, this is just me spitballing. I certainly haven’t spent time thinking about this movie so much so that I would write it in my sleep. Nope, couldn’t be me! But this is exciting for so many of us who found joy and happiness in Mia Thermopolis, and I hope they get the cast all back together to bring us this bit of joy.

(featured image: Buena Vista Pictures)

