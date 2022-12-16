There Could Be a New Lineup of Heroes on the Horizon for the MCU

Since Avengers: Endgame, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit unknown, mainly in that we’ve been trying to figure out what their next team of heroes is going to look like. And now, there might be a little bit of insight into who we can see in the future of the universe.

With Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff all gone, the original team of heroes that brought us The Avengers has been knocked down to six, and Clint, Thor, and Bruce all seem to sort of be doing their own thing. So we really don’t have a main core team of Avengers right now. But now we maybe have an idea who Jonathan Majors’ Kang is going to be facing off against as he becomes the next overarching villain of the MCU. Majors did an interview with Somos Geeks and talked a bit about the future of the Avengers.

“Yeah, I think this new class of Avengers is quite impressive, you know?” Majors told Somos Geeks. “Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, I mean, just to name a few. I mean, these actresses are the avant-garde of their generation, in the MCU and outside of it.”

Majors went on to talk about the actors that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has on its roster and how he can work with the new team as Kang. “You know, there’s so many actors who have been enlisted into this MCU team that I … would love to a play with them, you know?” Majors said. “And so I, of course, would love to get busy with them, and and do fight sequences, and tell the story on that scale. So I can’t name anybody in particular, but I’m very excited about this new group coming in. And of course if any of the originals want to take a go, I welcome that.”

That new team is a Young Avengers one, right?

It’s been on our minds for a while that the MCU was turning to the Young Avengers to take on the next phase of things. When Billy and Tommy showed up in WandaVision, the wheels started to turn, and then we got American Chavez and Kate Bishop and it started to look more and more likely. I don’t think the team will be the exact Young Avengers we know from the comics, but I do think the makeup of the MCU team will be based around their younger heroes.

We have characters like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri as the Black Panther to add to the team of established Young Avengers characters that can really start to fill out the lineup, and I hope that this is the case.

If they’re not “officially” labeled that, they are all a new team of Avengers, and we have plenty of heroes taking on new mantles to fill it. We have our Captain America in Sam Wilson and a new take on the Hulk with Jennifer Walters. And with all these characters and some new heroes (like Moon Knight and Jack Russell), we can start to fill out the MCU in a completely new way. And I can’t wait.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]